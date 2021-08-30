PHOTOS: CBS Announces ‘Survivor 41’ Cast

On Monday, August 30, CBS announced the 18 castaways who will make up the season 41 cast of “Survivor,” which premieres Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS with a two-hour premiere episode.
The Cast
The CBS press release announcing the cast teases, “As the thrilling competition begins on the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined castaways will be divided into three tribes of six to face a faster, more intense and more dangerous season than ever before. The unpredictable, accelerated pace will test even the strongest super-fan, as supplies are minimal, reward challenges are scarce, and players find themselves faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch.
“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of ‘Survivor,’” said executive producer and host Jeff Probst in a statement. “’Survivor 41’ features a really likable group of savvy ‘Survivor’ players, and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of ‘Survivor!'”
The cast is as follows:
Name: Brad Reese
Age: 50
Hometown: Shawnee, Wyo.
Current Residence: Shawnee, Wyo.
Occupation: Rancher
Name: Danny McCray
Age: 33
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current Residence: Frisco, Texas
Occupation: Ex-NFL player
Name: David Voce
Age: 35
Hometown: Highland, Calif.
Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Neurosurgeon
Name: Deshawn Radden
Age: 26
Hometown: San Bernardino, Calif.
Current Residence: Miami, Fla.
Occupation: Medical student
Name: Eric Abraham
Age: 51
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current Residence: San Antonio, Texas
Occupation: Cyber security analyst
Name: Erika Casupanan
Age: 32
Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ont.
Current Residence: Toronto, Ont.
Occupation: Communications manager
Name: Evvie Jagoda
Age: 28
Hometown: Westchester, N.Y.
Current Residence: Arlington, Mass.
Occupation: PhD student
Name: Genie Chen
Age: 46
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Current Residence: Portland, Ore.
Occupation: Grocery clerk
Name: Heather Aldret
Age: 52
Hometown: Charleston, S.C.
Current Residence: Charleston, S.C.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Name: Jairus Robinson
Age: 20
Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla.
Current Residence: Oklahoma City, Okla.
Occupation: College student
Name: Liana Wallace
Age: 20
Hometown: Evanston, Ill.
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: College student
Name: Naseer Muttalif
Age: 37
Hometown: Sri Lanka
Current Residence: Morgan Hill, Calif.
Occupation: Sales manager
Name: Ricard Foyé
Age: 31
Hometown: Lynnwood, Wash.
Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, Wash.
Occupation: Flight attendant
Name: Sara Wilson
Age: 24
Hometown: Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Current Residence: Boston, Mass.
Occupation: Healthcare consultant
Name: Shantel Smith
Age: 34
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Pastor
Name: Sydney Segal
Age: 26
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Law student
Name: Tiffany Seely
Age: 47
Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, N.Y.
Current Residence: Plainview, N.Y.
Occupation: Teacher
Name: Xander Hastings
Age: 21
Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.
Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: App developer
The New Interactive Feature
In addition to announcing the castaways, CBS also revealed via press release that host Jeff Probst will take viewers “inside the action” in a way he never has before this season.
“For the first time, host Jeff Probst will take viewers inside the action, addressing the audience directly throughout the season and introducing a season screen ‘Game Within a Game’ interactive experience designed for junior fans,” teases the press release.
The show also released a preview video where Probst “looks back on the evolution of the series and what fans can expect” when the show returns.
“Survivor” returns for its 41st season on Wednesday, September 22. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!
