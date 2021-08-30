PHOTOS: CBS Announces ‘Survivor 41’ Cast

On Monday, August 30, CBS announced the 18 castaways who will make up the season 41 cast of “Survivor,” which premieres Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS with a two-hour premiere episode.

The Cast

The CBS press release announcing the cast teases, “As the thrilling competition begins on the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined castaways will be divided into three tribes of six to face a faster, more intense and more dangerous season than ever before. The unpredictable, accelerated pace will test even the strongest super-fan, as supplies are minimal, reward challenges are scarce, and players find themselves faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch.

“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of ‘Survivor,’” said executive producer and host Jeff Probst in a statement. “’Survivor 41’ features a really likable group of savvy ‘Survivor’ players, and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of ‘Survivor!'”

The cast is as follows:

Name: Brad Reese

Age: 50

Hometown: Shawnee, Wyo.

Current Residence: Shawnee, Wyo.

Occupation: Rancher

Name: Danny McCray

Age: 33

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Frisco, Texas

Occupation: Ex-NFL player

Name: David Voce

Age: 35

Hometown: Highland, Calif.

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Neurosurgeon

Name: Deshawn Radden

Age: 26

Hometown: San Bernardino, Calif.

Current Residence: Miami, Fla.

Occupation: Medical student

Name: Eric Abraham

Age: 51

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current Residence: San Antonio, Texas

Occupation: Cyber security analyst

Name: Erika Casupanan

Age: 32

Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ont.

Current Residence: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Communications manager

Name: Evvie Jagoda

Age: 28

Hometown: Westchester, N.Y.

Current Residence: Arlington, Mass.

Occupation: PhD student

Name: Genie Chen

Age: 46

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Current Residence: Portland, Ore.

Occupation: Grocery clerk

Name: Heather Aldret

Age: 52

Hometown: Charleston, S.C.

Current Residence: Charleston, S.C.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Name: Jairus Robinson

Age: 20

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla.

Current Residence: Oklahoma City, Okla.

Occupation: College student

Name: Liana Wallace

Age: 20

Hometown: Evanston, Ill.

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: College student

Name: Naseer Muttalif

Age: 37

Hometown: Sri Lanka

Current Residence: Morgan Hill, Calif.

Occupation: Sales manager

Name: Ricard Foyé

Age: 31

Hometown: Lynnwood, Wash.

Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, Wash.

Occupation: Flight attendant

Name: Sara Wilson

Age: 24

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Current Residence: Boston, Mass.

Occupation: Healthcare consultant

Name: Shantel Smith

Age: 34

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Pastor

Name: Sydney Segal

Age: 26

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Law student

Name: Tiffany Seely

Age: 47

Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, N.Y.

Current Residence: Plainview, N.Y.

Occupation: Teacher

Name: Xander Hastings

Age: 21

Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: App developer

The New Interactive Feature

In addition to announcing the castaways, CBS also revealed via press release that host Jeff Probst will take viewers “inside the action” in a way he never has before this season.

“For the first time, host Jeff Probst will take viewers inside the action, addressing the audience directly throughout the season and introducing a season screen ‘Game Within a Game’ interactive experience designed for junior fans,” teases the press release.

The show also released a preview video where Probst “looks back on the evolution of the series and what fans can expect” when the show returns.

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season on Wednesday, September 22. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

