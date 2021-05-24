‘Survivor’ Spoilers: Rumored Season 41 Cast

A “Survivor” insider has revealed whom sources tell him are part of the season 41 cast. Read on for your first look at the rumored cast members, but be warned of spoilers.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED

Here Is the First Half of the Rumored Cast

According to Inside Survivor, which is a highly reliable source for “Survivor” spoilers, the new cast features a retired NFL player, a doctor, a flight attendant and several students.

Here is a rundown of the first half of the rumored cast:

Erika Casupanan, 32, Toronto, Ontario, communications professional

Ricard Foye, 31, Bellingham, WA, flight attendant

Xander Hastings, 20, Jacksonville, FL, computer science student

Danny McCray, 33, Houston, TX, retired NFL player

Deshawn Radden, 26, Phoenix, AR, shift manager/medical scribe

Sydney Segal, 26, Beverly Hills, CA, law student/legal intern

Shantel Smith, 34, Toronto, Ontario, pastor/comedian

David Voce, 34, Nashville, TN, doctor

Sara Wilson, 23, Sherman Oaks, CA, mechanical engineering student

Inside Survivor says it will reveal the next nine castaways at a later date. In the comment section, fans were lamenting that no one is older than 34 because so many standout players have been over 40. A lot of fans hope the next batch of castaways has a few older contestants.

A lot of the potential castaways’ social media is private, but here is what we found out from the ones that aren’t. Foye has a beautiful daughter and one on the way, according to his Instagram. Radden completed a semester of medical school in 2019. Smith has taken her ministry to the world of social media influencing. Segal travels extensively, including a recent trip to the Mayan ruins in Belize. Hastings attends the University of Chicago and loves to hike.

McCray Is the Only Known Entity So Far

Player's Lounge: Welcome Back Danny McCray! | Dallas Cowboys 2021Danny McCray FINALLY returns to join Newy Scruggs and Barry Church are share their impressions of the Dallas Cowboys 2021 rookie class following rookie minicamp and more on this episode of the Player's Lounge! #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation #NFL Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys YouTube Channel: bit.ly/2L07gMO For more Cowboys content: dallascowboys.com Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/dallascowboys… 2021-05-21T21:23:33Z

As a retired NFL player, Danny McCray is the only “known” person so far in the cast. He was a safety and linebacker for Lousiana State University from 2006 to 2010, then he was signed to the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. He was with the Cowboys for three years, then had a brief stint with the Chicago Bears before resigning with the Cowboys in 2015. He was not resigned after that season.

Athletes have competed on “Survivor” quite a bit over the years. Former pro athlete castaways include Tyson Apostol (cycling), Alan Ball (NFL), Aras Baskauskas (European basketball), J.P. Calderon (volleyball), Brad Culpepper (NFL), Tyler Frederickson (NFL), Gary Hogeboom (NFL), Jimmy Johnson (NFL head coach), Jeff Kent (MLB), Julia Landauer (NASCAR), Ashley Massaro (professional wrestling), Grant Mattos (NFL), Cliff Robinson (NBA), John Rocker (MLB), Steve Wright (NFL), and Ethan Zohn (soccer).

Other things we know about the upcoming 41st season is that the show is doing away with themes and almost rebooting the show into a whole new era. Host Jeff Probst said it’ll be “more dangerous” than ever before. Also, the filming schedule is shorter, down from 39 days to 26-29 days. And season 41 has wrapped already, with season 42 beginning filming as of May 16.

“Survivor” is back in production now. If the pattern holds, it should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021.

