‘Survivor’s’ Ricard Foye Reveals Season 41 Had a ‘Family Visit’

“Survivor” castaway Ricard Foye revealed on Twitter that season 41 had a family visit that didn’t make it to air, which is just the latest in a string of things wrong with the editing on season 41.

Ricard Casually Mentioned A ‘Family Visit’ On Twitter

If you follow the season 41 cast on social media, they have been quite vocal about dissecting the season and their edits — because some of them, like winner Erika Casupanan and her partner in crime Heather Aldret, have a legit beef with how they were edited.

But Ricard Foye’s Twitter feed has been particularly illuminating and his most recent behind-the-scenes insight is incredibly surprising — the show edited out the loved ones’ visit.

Ricard casually dropped this bombshell when he was talking about his “Edgic Post,” which is a reference to the analysis of “Survivor” episodes that try to figure out who the winner is for each season. “Edgic” is a combination of the words “editing” and “logic” and it stemmed from the now-defunct “Survivor Sucks” forums. Inside Survivor gives a great breakdown of how Edgic ratings work, but basically, they are based on how much screentime a player gets and how positively or negatively they are portrayed.

Ricard, as a superfan, is very aware of the edgic ratings, so he wrote in a series of tweets:

Looking at an edgic post asking “would my edit be different if I was the winner”… I think family visit would be present (makes sense to not have another scene that creates an emotional bond w/me instead of the winner), papaya scene cut, show more of my strategy premerge. Flesh out my transition from Shan twosome to the Xander duo and how emotionally invested we were as both allies and best friends out there. Likely Erika and Heather would be shown as the duo they were more authentically and Heather not hidden. Otherwise, I think the content overall would be the same… maybe swapped out confessionals showing *my* perspective on a path forward? Show the level of detail picking the best route instead of just Willy nilly being on the right side of every vote?

Obviously, fans immediately honed in on the “family visit” portion of that tweet, with several writing something along the lines of “There was a family visit?!”

One fan wrote, “Wait hold up… there was a loved ones visit? And they didn’t show us it? WTF. That makes me so mad,” along with five crying emojis.

Ricard Went On to Explain That They Received Messages From Their Loved Ones in Episode 10

Ricard explained to the confused viewers that during the Pizza Under the Stars reward, which Ricard won and chose to share with Shantel Smith, Xander Hastings, and Heather Aldret, they received video messages from their families.

“We were so robbed of a family visit,” wrote one fan, to which Ricard responded, “My daughter was robbed. Robbed I say! It was a very cute moment and explains why we’re are lined up side by side at the pizza reward. It’s because there was a screen in front of us for seeing our families.”

Obviously, because of the pandemic, the family members could not be flown to Fiji for an in-person visit, so this was the next best thing. But it is surprising that “Survivor” didn’t include it in the season — “Survivor” loves to tug at viewers’ heartstrings with the loved ones episode.

Maybe it’s like Ricard said in his first tweet, maybe the show cut it because the winner wasn’t involved? But that doesn’t make a ton of sense because the editors had no problem leaving a lot of Erika and Heather content on the cutting-room floor this season. Not only did Heather complain about her non-existent edit, but viewers were shocked that Erika won even though the jury wasn’t shocked at all and voted almost unanimously for her. That’s bad editing right there.

“Survivor” fans have been saying for years that the show needs to run 90 minutes each week because too much gets left out, and even in Ricard’s Twitter replies, one fan wrote, “I really want a ‘Survivor Supercut’ edit where they don’t have to worry about TV time slots and can just include it all.”

“Survivor” returns for season 42 on March 9, 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

