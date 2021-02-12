An Important Update on ‘Survivor’ Season 41

Get excited, Survivor fans! There is finally a concrete plan for getting season 41 filmed and the start date is imminent. Read on for the latest development and take heart that it’s only a little bit longer until our favorite reality TV show is back on the air.

A Fijian Minister Confirmed Production Is Arriving This Week

A number of film productions have been approved by the Ministry of Trade and Commerce with the Survivor series expected to begin shoot soon.#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji

More: https://t.co/ksRNmGvKod pic.twitter.com/aUAR5RBea0 — FBC News Fiji (@FBC_News) February 11, 2021

As reported by Fijian Broadcasting Corporation News, the Ministry of Trade and Commerce in Fiji has confirmed that Survivor is returning there “in the next few days” to begin filming season 41.

“Survivor will be filming in Fiji with the crew expecting to arrive in the next few days,” Minister Faiyaz Koya told FBC News. “They have to stagger the way they actually come because most of the crew are sitting in different parts of the world but all done under the guidance of the Ministry of Health. We follow the necessary protocol to protect our own citizens.”

He also said that several film productions will be starting in Fiji soon as well. Altogether, the TV and movie productions are expected to generate in the neighborhood of $30 million for the Fijian economy and create 400 jobs for local citizens.

Inside Survivor reports that the cast for the season will arrive in March and filming will begin shortly thereafter once everyone has undergone a mandatory 14-day quarantine when they arrive.

Fans Are Ecstatic

Social media is abuzz with the news that Survivor is finally going back into production. There is a Twitter thread of celebratory GIFs that is definitely worth a scroll. It is both hilarious and also quite emotional. Here are a few of our favorites:

Me looking for survivor all of 2020 pic.twitter.com/CdrMxrqVlB — Daniel Semsen (@dsemsen) February 11, 2021

Some fans are disappointed to hear that production will continue to be in Fiji, which is where it has been held since season 33. One Reddit user writes, “I know I’m creating nothing but false hope for myself here but with everything that’s happened over the last year, I hope production is doing something to address the sameness of all these Fiji-shot seasons.”

But even with the same location, fans are still jazzed to hear any bit of news about the show resuming production, with another Reddit commenter writing, “Y’all. Just seven more months. That’s one season and one off season. We are at the end. We can do this!!!”

It will be interesting to see what happens with CBS’ new diversity and inclusion initiative in casting its reality TV shows, where the network pledged that 50 percent of the casts be Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). Fans are excited about how that might change up the dynamics on the show, where five out of the last six winners have been white men.

For those of you keeping score at home, February 12 officially marks one year since the last premiere episode. “Winners at War” premiered on February 12, 2020. There was talk of Survivor possibly airing in the summer of 2021, but with Big Brother 23 already slotted to air in the summer, it looks like Survivor season 41 has been pushed back to its normal fall timeslot. If the usual pattern holds, the show will premiere in the latter half of September.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’ Winner Still Gets Hate Mail From Viewers