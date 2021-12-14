WATCH: A New ‘Survivor 41’ Finale Sneak Peek Is Making Its Rounds Online

Fans of “Survivor 41” are awaiting the dramatic conclusion to the season’s storyline tomorrow night, with many making predictions and sending out positive vibes to their favorite castaways.

Although some fans may want to go into the finale blind, others are jumping on every sneak peek and preview CBS has to offer before the big day. Recently, CBS dropped a new sneak peek of the first minute or so of Wednesday’s finale, entitled “One Thing Left To Do… Win,” featuring a confessional from one contestant, and a fight between two others.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika and Deshawn Have It Out





Survivor 41 Finale – Sneak Peek 2021-12-14T01:42:35Z

The sneak peek, which can be viewed above, takes place right as the final five contestants – Ricard Foyé, Erika

The “Survivor 41” finale preview features a confessional from the 20-year-old Xander in which he states his excitement for such a change in circumstances, given how he thinks it will benefit himself. He explained:

We gotta start over and ooh, that’s perfect for me! Because I don’t need food, I don’t need sleep, I’ll eat my own adrenaline! The other people out here, I want them weak, I want them starving, they’re gonna be crumbling as I rise to the top!

The attention then moves to Deshawn and Erika, the former of whom proposes that they discuss what happened at Tribal (referring to his exposing how Erika wanted to blindside her ally Heather), to which Erika caustically responds, “I’m not ready to talk to you right now, but you’re welcome for being here.” Deshawn says it was a “hail Mary on my part,” and that he “had to do what I had to do.” In a confessional, Deshawn said:

I mean Tribal was another mess, man, thanks to your boy. I had to cause some chaos tonight, so I decided to blow up Erika’s spot, and that’s exactly what happened.

Fans online are absolutely hyped about Erika’s reaction to Deshawn in the preview, with one user on Reddit stating that Erika’s “you’re welcome for being here” line “ended Deshawn’s game in one line.” Another said that her choosing to keep Deshawn around after his “hail Mary” at Tribal was an “underrated move,” especially in front of the jury. “She took complete ownership of saving him,” they explained, “while showing that she wasn’t rattled enough by his statement to change her plans.”

“God Erika is a savage,” another user said of the Canadian-born castaway.

Fans Wonder Which Of These Three Contestants Will Be the Winner

Although fans seem to be heavily rooting primarily for Ricard and Xander, Erika may well be warmly embraced by fans if she does indeed secure the million dollar prize.

As of now, Ricard and Xander seem to also be the most likely contenders for the win; last week, Surviving Tribal put Ricard in their number one “Power Rankings” spot for the second week in a row, and Xander moved up to #3, behind only Danny McCray, who was voted out in last week’s episode. In their prediction for the finale, Vulture put Ricard in the top spot, followed by Erika, then Xander at #3.

Some fans have even been discussing the possibility of a surprise Heather win, with several users on Twitter wondering why Erika believed Heather was a jury threat. One user on the show’s subreddit even garnered some support for saying that Heather winning would make this “one of the best seasons ever made.”

The user explained: “a winner with that little amount of screen time along with the abundance of twists/advantages would make survivor 41 have such [a] unique, funny and weird story that would make it genuinely amazing.”

Fans of Heather’s are likely to be disappointed going into the season finale, given the contestant’s pitiful lack of screen-time and story arc. Of the others, however, especially Xander, Erika, and Ricard, the winner will only be revealed in the “Survivor 41” finale.

Be sure to catch the season finale of “Survivor 41” tomorrow at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Season 42 will premiere March 9, 2022.