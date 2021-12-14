Here is what you need to know about the “Survivor” season 41 finale, including time, channel, and schedule, plus if there is going to be a live reunion special or not.

‘Survivor’ Season 41 Finale Time: The “Survivor” season 41 finale airs starting at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It runs for two hours, until 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

‘Survivor’ Season 41 Finale Channel: As always, CBS is broadcasting “Survivor,” though this year, you can also watch live if you have a subscription to Paramount Plus, the CBS over-the-top streaming service.

‘Survivor’ Season 41 Finale Schedule: The finale kicks off with the final five, which has been the case on the show for several years. By the middle of hour two, two castaways will have been sent to the jury — one via a vote and one via the final four fire-making challenge that was instituted in season 35, “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.”

Since that was instituted, the final four works like this — the final immunity challenge winner chooses which other castaway to save, giving that castaway an automatic berth to the final three. The other two castaways then compete in a fire-making challenge — the winner is in the final three and the loser is the last member of the jury. The fire-making challenge is a controversial change to the show; in our poll, a lot of viewers wish the show would do away with that and go back to voting someone out.

But anyway, after the fire-making challenge, the final three will appear in front of the jury for the final Tribal Council wherein the jury members get to ask one question each and the finalists each get to make their case as to why they should win.

At the end of the finale, the show would normally switch over to the live reunion show to reveal the winner. The only season in recent years where this was not the case was season 40; due to the pandemic, the winner was announced by Jeff Probst via Zoom.

This year, for the first time since season one, the winner was revealed live on location at the final Tribal Council. In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly” before the show officially announced that the winner was revealed on location in Fiji, Probst talked about wrestling with that decision.

“Yes, we faced our own dilemma when it came to deciding how to handle the final Tribal Council and the reveal of the winner,” said Probst. “But this was more risk versus risk! Should we risk it and do what we always do in the hopes we can do a live finale back in the states? Or do we risk it and announce the winner in the jungles of Fiji and hope the secret stays a secret? What would you do? You’ll have to watch to find out what decision we made.”

‘Survivor’ Season 41 Finale Live Reunion: There is going to be a live reunion this year, but it won’t be the same as in years past. Instead of a live reunion at CBS Television Studios, Jeff Probst will instead host a one-hour after-show, the exact details of which have not been divulged.

‘Survivor’ Season 42 Sneak Peek: We don’t know for sure, but we would expect that CBS will air a teaser trailer for the 42nd season of the show, which is set to premiere on March 9, 2022. If you’re curious about the cast, check out our post here but be warned of spoilers.

“Survivor 41” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season premieres Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

