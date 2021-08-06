‘Survivor 41’ Introducing ‘Fresh Elements’ In the Game

CBS has released a new description of “Survivor” season 41 that is chock full of great teases, including that the show is introducing “fresh elements’ to the game and this is “one of the most dangerous seasons in the history of the show.” Read on to find out what else we have gleaned from the latest CBS press release.

CBS Says Season 41 is a ‘New Chapter’ in ‘Survivor’

In a recent press release from CBS, the network teased that season 41 is going to be unlike anything fans have seen before.

“After 20 years, ‘Survivor’ launches a new chapter when the Emmy Award-winning series returns on Wednesdays. … The series evolves even further when this season introduces fresh elements to the competition that intensifies the battle and tests even the strongest superfan,” teases the press release.

This is definitely in keeping with what host Jeff Probst has said so far about season 41. He recently posted a video where he talked about how production had a whole year off from filming (and actually, they had almost two years between filming “Winners at War” and season 41) and it gave them a ton of time to think about what they wanted the show to look like as it enters its third decade on the air.

“I just wanted to check in and let you know that ‘Survivor’ was tough for the players because think about it — we had an entire year where we weren’t shooting, so all we had was time to think and that’s a dangerous thing,” teased Probst, adding, “It led to us creating a new game that is much more dangerous. You could refer to it as ‘Survivor 2.0,’ you could call it ‘Dawn of a New Era,’ which it is. You could refer to ‘Survivor 41’ by saying ‘drop the 4, keep the 1’ because this is a brand-new game.”

CBS Also Confirmed It’s Three Tribes of Six Each And They’re Facing ‘One of the Most Dangerous Seasons’ in the Show’s History

The CBS press release also confirmed something Inside Survivor reported months ago — there are 18 castaways and they still start the season divided into three tribes of six people apiece.

“Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, these 18 determined new castaways will be divided into three tribes of six and will face one of the most dangerous seasons in the history of the show,” said the CBS press release.

It continued, “The mental and physical challenges force players to choose between personal risk and reward, while still navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The individuals competing are from diverse backgrounds with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast and ultimately be crowned Sole Survivor.”

CBS and Probst are certainly driving a mega hype train for season 41 — not that they needed to. While most reality shows found a way to return to the airwaves in the summer or fall of 2020, when “Survivor” premieres in September, it will have been off the air for 497 days.

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season on Wednesday, September 22. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Also, the show is currently casting for seasons 43 and 44, so apply now!

