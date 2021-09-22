‘Survivor’ Debuting New Tribal Council Twist

In a new video ahead of “Survivor’s” season 41 premiere, host Jeff Probst has revealed that there is a new twist being introduced this year called the Shot in the Dark — and it specifically takes place at Tribal Council. Here’s what we know.

How Does The Shot In The Dark Work?

According to the new video posted to the “Survivor” Facebook page, Probst explains how this new twist could be a game-changer — but it comes at a steep price.

“There will be new advantages [this season]. We also have another new twist at Tribal Council called the Shot in the Dark. It’s a Hail Mary. You only want to use this if you truly think you’re in trouble because you’re sacrificing your vote,” teases Probst.

While his voiceover plays in the video, there are scenes showing someone dropping a cube into a stone container and then selecting a scroll out of a basket. Then there are shots of two scrolls being opened — one says “SAFE” and one says “NOT SAFE.”

So, we’re guessing it works like this: If you truly believe you’re in danger of getting voted out, you can choose the Shot in the Dark twist at Tribal, but if you do, even if you are not safe, you don’t get to vote. Then you drop your stone into the container and draw a scroll, which gives you a 50/50 shot of being safe.

Now, there are a couple of things up in the air here. First off, does everybody only get one shot in the dark? Or can they use it multiple times over the course of the season? Secondly, when do they draw their scroll and when do they reveal it?

If you lose your vote, it would make sense that you have to make the choice to do Shot in the Dark before the vote. That’s probably how it works, though wouldn’t it be interesting if you had to chose after the vote but before the votes are read? Then you’d have to “out” your vote so Probst would know which one doesn’t count. And any votes cast for your, if you are in fact “safe,” would be negated. That would be tricky and interesting, though we’re pretty sure you’re going to have to decide before the vote.

But then after you draw your scroll, do you immediately reveal if you are safe or not? It would be verrrrry interesting if you got to keep that information to yourself while the others vote and then you got to reveal. Would they take the chance and vote for you just in case you were not safe? Or would you basically get to be “safe” because everyone is worried you drew the “safe” scroll anyway and they don’t want to have their votes negated?

We’re excited to see how this plays out.

Probst Also Teased the Penalties Tribes Will Get For Losing

In the new era of “Survivor,” the filming schedule has been cut down by nearly two weeks because of the mandatory two-week quarantine they now have to factor in. So, the game is fast-paced and more brutal.

“There are a lot of changes in ‘Survivor 41.’ First of all, 26 days. So, that means it is a very fast pace. And there will be some controversial twists. They will have no food, they get no rice, and they get only minimal supplies to start with,” revealed Probst, adding, “There’s also going to be penalties for losing. It’s not enough that you lose the immunity challenge and have to go to Tribal. You’re also gonna lose your flint until the next immunity challenge.”

Finally, he also said the cast “is a great group of people,” with “lots of different stories from different walks of life.”

Probst ends with, “‘Survivor 41’ is a new era of ‘Survivor.’ So, buckle up.”

We can hardly wait!

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season on Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

