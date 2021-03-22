Jeff Probst Breaks Silence on ‘Survivor’ Season 41

Get excited, Survivor fans! Jeff Probst — the man, the myth, the legend — has finally given fans an update on season 41 and he says he has never “been this pumped to shoot” the show. Here’s what the longtime host had to say.

Probst Says That This Year Off in Quarantine Taught Him A Lot

I am thrilled to tell you all that @survivorcbs is going back into production and I will see you on the island for #Survivor 41! @CBS pic.twitter.com/RtQGVFoDDL — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) March 22, 2021

In a Twitter message to fans, Probst said that this year off in quarantine has made him appreciate the show that much more and he is “pumped” to be back in production.

“Hey ‘Survivor’ fans, I have some exciting news to share — ‘Survivor’s’ going back into production! … I gotta tell ya, I can’t remember a time I’ve been this pumped to shoot ‘Survivor’ and I’ll tell you why. This past year has reminded me — and I hope it’s reminded you — that you gotta live your life like it’s one big great adventure and ‘Survivor’ fulfills that. So I am thrilled to say I will see you on the island for ‘Survivor 41.’ Let’s do it!” said Probst.

One other thing fans can get excited about is that it’s a season of all new players. Several insider accounts, including SpoilerGirl1 and Inside Survivor, have confirmed that there are no returning players this year.

Probst Also Reassured Fans That They Are Taking Every Precaution With the Cast and Crew

A number of film productions have been approved by the Ministry of Trade and Commerce with the Survivor series expected to begin shoot soon.#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji

More: https://t.co/ksRNmGvKod pic.twitter.com/aUAR5RBea0 — FBC News Fiji (@FBC_News) February 11, 2021

In the message, Probst also wanted to reassure viewers that they are being extra cautious to ensure everyone’s safety during the ongoing pandemic.

“Fiji has invited us back to their beautiful country to shoot season 41. We have all of our COVID protocols in place so that everybody in Fiji will remain safe, all of our crew will be safe, and, of course, our players will be safe,” said Probst.

Part of the safety protocols included staggered arrivals and mandatory 14-day quarantines.

According to a press release issued by the Fijian government, “the cast and crew will enter Fiji in three groups, adhering to the 72-hour pre-departure testing on platforms acceptable by the Fijian Ministry of Health and Medical Services. Upon arrival, the cast and crew will enter mandatory 14-day quarantine at a Government designated quarantine facility under 24/7 surveillance from the RFMF and supervision of our Health experts.”

The Fijian government also confirmed that season 42 will be filming there shortly after season 41 wraps.

“After careful consideration of the health ramifications and the development of safe entry and filming parametres, US ‘Survivor’ Seasons 41 and 42 by SEG Holdco, LLC have received the green-light to resume production in Fiji,” read the press release. It also said that re-starting Fiji’s film and TV industry will bring hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in revenue to the local economy.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production houses are shoveling out incredible sums to safely manage production sites, with the risk of an even a single case shutting down multi-million-dollar projects. Fiji is a COVID-Contained country, with no local cases of the virus for more than 300 days we have safely restored freedom of movement and association. We offer the world’s most serene and spectacular natural settings, as well as an established network of telecommunications and infrastructure make us a production paradise, but especially now in light of the coronavirus. We are excited as ‘Survivor’ fans everywhere to welcome the production back to Fiji, and we look forward to welcoming other productions, in line with our COVID-safe protocols, that put more Fijians back to work,” added Fijian Ministry of Trade and Commerce Faiyaz Koya in a statement.

If the pattern holds, “Survivor” should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021.

