WATCH: Jeff Probst Explains ‘Survivor 41’ Twists

Check out this high-octane sneak peek of the upcoming 41st season of “Survivor,” where host Jeff Probst explains the evolution of the game and the “controversial twists” fans can look forward to in season 41. There is also a new TV spot with actual show footage — and in case you missed it, the season 41 cast has been announced.

Probst Says, ‘Buckle Up,’ Fans

In this behind-the-scenes featurette, host Jeff Probst says that players “must learn to adapt” to the twists and turns of the game or “they’ll be voted out.”

“There’s a history on ‘Survivor.’ Every twist we’ve ever done people have hated in the beginning, going back to season three when we did the first tribe swap. Now, if tribes don’t get a switch, they’re upset. It was the same with the [hidden] idol, it’s the same with everything. ‘Survivor 41’ is birthing a new era, starting with a much more dangerous 26-day game,” reveals Probst.

“So that means it is a very fast pace,” he continues. “It does force the players to make bigger decisions, so there will be new advantages and there will be some controversial twists. We’re going to be doing things and let the audience in on things in ways we never have before. Bring them inside the game a little more and pose the question, ‘Now you have this information before the players do, what do you think you would do?'”

He also explained more about the new “game within a game” feature, which is aimed at the younger viewers at home.

“There’s also something I’m really excited about. It’s called ‘The Game Within the Game.’ Game Within the Game is an interactive experience for junior future ‘Survivor’ players where they’ll have to spot and solve Rebus puzzles hidden within each episode,” explained Probst.

He finished by saying that the players who can take the twists and run with them are the ones who will make it to the end.

“When it comes to twists on ‘Survivor,’ the smart, aggressive players take it, adapt and move on because the game is kind of like the monster in a horror movie — when it’s chasing you in the kitchen you don’t stop and ask where it came from or how it got its powers, you just try to outwit it, outplay, outlast it. Because otherwise, if you don’t kill the monster, the monster will kill you,” said Probst.

He finished, “I’m trying to remind players just keep moving and beat the game. It is fast, you gotta earn everything and even then there’s no guarantee that you’ll keep it. That’s ‘Survivor’ right now. So buckle up.”

Check Out the ‘Survivor’ Tribes Taking Part In A Challenge

The first TV spot with actual footage of the show has aired. It features the castaways arriving on their boats, scrambling up some netting and falling down the other side, and jumping in the water fully clothed. It looks super intense.

“It’s a dangerous game,” says Probst in a voice-over. “Think of it kind of like the monster in a horror movie — either you devour the monster or the monster will devour you.”

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season on Wednesday, September 22. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

