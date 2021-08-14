WATCH: First ‘Survivor 41’ TV Spot Airs

CBS gave viewers their first sneak peek at “Survivor” season 41 when a TV spot aired during the August 12 episode of “Big Brother.” Watch below to find out what the castaways were saying about their time on the show, plus everything else we know about the upcoming new season.

The Castaways Say the Season is No Joke

In the TV ad, the camera moved through the jungle like a monster stalking its prey and there were voiceover lines from several castaways.

“This is a very dangerous situation,” said one female voice.

“This is a new game,” said one male castaway.

Another female said, “This season is the most different ever.”

A second male said, “This is what I want to do, this is what I was made for.”

Finally, a third female said, “It’s the most insane thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

We don’t know which castaways those voices belonged to, but we do know who the “Survivor” season 41 castaways are. There’s an ex-NFL player, a rancher, a flight attendant, and a pastor/comedian, among others. There are 18 castaways divided into three tribes of six people each to start the game.

A CBS press release recently teased, “Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, these 18 determined new castaways will be divided into three tribes of six and will face one of the most dangerous seasons in the history of the show.”

“After 20 years, ‘Survivor’ launches a new chapter when the Emmy Award-winning series returns on Wednesdays. … The series evolves even further when this season introduces fresh elements to the competition that intensifies the battle and tests even the strongest superfan,” the press release continued.

Jeff Probst Teased ‘The Monster Is Hungry’

Calling all #Survivor fans! 🔥 Got a question for @JeffProbst you’d love answered? Drop them in the comments👇 pic.twitter.com/FpjRXcinkW — CBS (@CBS) August 10, 2021

At the end of the TV trailer, host Jeff Probst can be heard saying, “We’re back and the monster is hungry.”

This is a nod to his previous tease where he likened the new season to a “monster in a horror movie.”

In an Instagram post, Probst said that “Survivor” is tougher than ever before.

“I just wanted to check in and let you know that ‘Survivor’ was tough for the players because think about it — we had an entire year where we weren’t shooting, so all we had was time to think and that’s a dangerous thing,” teased Probst.

He continued, “It led to us creating a new game that is much more dangerous. You could refer to it as ‘Survivor 2.0,’ you could call it ‘Dawn of a New Era,’ which it is. You could refer to ‘Survivor 41’ by saying ‘drop the 4, keep the 1’ because this is a brand-new game. All of these are true.”

Finally, he said, “Here’s the best way to think of this new version of ‘Survivor.’ ‘Survivor 41’ is like the monster in a horror movie and if you’re a player, it’s coming for you. So either you devour the monster or the monster will devour you.”

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season on Wednesday, September 22. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

