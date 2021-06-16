‘Survivor’ Season 42 Cast Spoilers

There is new information about the cast for “Survivor’s” upcoming 42nd season, which will air in the spring of 2022. Read on to see the first half of the cast that has leaked but be warned of spoilers.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE SEASON 42 CAST

The First Half of the Season 42 Cast





Inside Survivor, a reputable source of “Survivor” spoilers, has the cast list for season 42. The site already posted the cast for season 41, which you can see in our posts here and here, plus a breakdown of the tribes here.

For season 42, the season will again have 18 castaways divided into three tribes, just like season 41. Here are the first 11 cast members that Inside Survivor has revealed:

Romeo Escobar, 34, Los Angeles, CA, TV producer/pageant director

Jackson Fox, 47, Charlotte, NC, occupation unknown

Swati Goel, 19, Stanford, CA, student

Chanelle Howell, 28, New York, NY, recruiter

Jenny Kim, 42, New York, NY, designer

Tori Meehan, 24, Tulsa, OK, grad student

Maryanne Oketch, 22, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, integrated science student

Daniel Strunk, 30, Ann Arbor, MI, law clerk

Drea Wheeler, 34, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, fitness trainer

Jonathan Young, 28, Gulf Shores, AL, beach rental business owner

Omar Zaheer, 30, Guelph, Ontario, Canada, exotic animal veterinarian

What We Know About Them





A lot of the cast members either don’t have social media accounts or they are set to private, but we know a few of them from their prior TV appearances and have learned some things about a few more from those who are not set to private on social media.

Some fans might recognize Tori Meehan from “Sequester,” which is an online streaming TV show similar to “Big Brother” that was developed by “Big Brother” alum Audrey Middleton. Meehan finished tied for third on season three of “Sequester.”

But Meehan isn’t the only person to previously compete on a reality series. Jonathan Young was a contestant on the Discovery Kids show “Endurance,” which was sort of like “Survivor” with teenagers. Young was part of season six when he was just 14 years old. He competed alongside teammate Hannah Gross from Michigan; they took third place.

According to Chanelle Howell’s LinkedIn profile, she attended the University of Connecticut and is currently a hiring recruiter for Goldman Sachs. Romeo Escobar’s LinkedIn profile reveals that he previously worked for Crown Media Family Networks, which is what owns the various Hallmark family of networks, and is now the national director for Miss Universe Belize.

A Facebook post for the Graduate and Life Sciences program at the University of Toronto reveals that Maryanne Oketch “born in Karlsruhe, Germany, but raised in Canada” and that she enjoys swimming and playing Nintendo. Her thesis focus was viruses.

Daniel Strunk’s LinkedIn profile shows that he attended Duke for undergrad and then got his Masters at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland before attending Yale Law School. He now clerks for the U.S. Court of Appeals in Michigan.

Drea Wheeler’s Instagram shows that she definitely lives up to her fitness trainer occupation and she also has a dog named Rambo and a husband who is a pilot.

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season in September 2021 — most likely the 15, 22, or 29.

