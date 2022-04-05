‘Survivor 42’ Contestant Is Engaged

“Survivor” has been known for resulting in a number of relationships, marriages, and babies. However, this season, there’s at least one contestant who won’t be shacking up with any of his tribemates.

Daniel Strunk, a current contender on “Survivor 42,” recently announced that he has become engaged. Here’s what you need to know:

Daniel Is Getting Married in Hartford, Connecticut

Last week, Terrence Irving, a professional wedding photographer in Connecticut (the state in which Daniel now resides) made an Instagram post announcing on behalf of the couple that Daniel and his partner, Mo, are engaged. According to the post, Daniel proposed to Mo on a rooftop in Connecticut, “as the wind whipped around them.” Irving wrote that “there’s such awesome energy and chemistry between these two.”

Referring to “Survivor,” Irving said that, though viewers should still watch the season in its entirety, “I’ll tell you now that Daniel won…Mo’s heart ❤️.” The post also implied that the wedding will be taking place in Hartford – Connecticut’s capital city.

Though neither Irving nor Daniel have announced when the wedding will take place, Daniel has recently started a newsletter which he calls the “Strunk Stack.” Though he has yet to post anything, fans are welcome to subscribe to the Strunk Stack, which he describes as “a newsletter about my thoughts,” to be informed of when the first letter drops.

Daniel’s ‘Survivor’ Chances Seem Slim

On “Survivor,” it seems as though Daniel is currently in hot water. After announcing at the onset of tie-breaking negotiations in Tribal Council during episode 3 that he “really” didn’t want to draw rocks, his opponent Hai Giang used that to his advantage by refusing to change his vote, resulting in Daniel’s ally Jenny Kim leaving the game, despite theoretically being in the majority before Tribal.

After Vati returned to camp, Daniel was reamed for his actions by Jenny’s number one ally, Mike Turner, resulting in a majority alliance being formed against him. How that will play out if Vati returns to Tribal – or once the merge comes – is yet to be seen, although Daniel, a “Survivor” superfan, has predicted a number of times that he will not win.

Before the game even started, in his introductory video, Daniel said that he “grew up watching ‘Survivor,’ but I really don’t know if I have what it takes to be the Sole Survivor!” He added that “Las Vegas should not be betting on me.” In addition, when asked in his CBS bio why he believed he would be the Sole Survivor, Daniel responded, “I truthfully think the odds are against me.”

“I will play my heart out because it will probably be the one shot I get – I’ve been waiting years, and I want no regrets,” Daniel wrote. “I can’t promise you I will win, but I can promise you I will have fun and make the most of this opportunity.”

Furthermore, he spent part of the discussion at Vati’s Tribal Council explaining to host Jeff Probst (and his tribe) “why I will lose ‘Survivor 42’.” The reason, he said, was because he is “constantly in a state of paranoia … and you can’t win that way, because you’ve gotta trust your gut.”

He added that what he really needs is “some people that are just going to tell me to chill every once in a while.” When pressed on this by Probst, he said that one of the people in his life who did that for him and calmed him down was his girlfriend, Mo. Clearly, the two are a good match, and both must be thrilled at the upcoming wedding.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. The finale will air Wednesday, May 25, 2022.