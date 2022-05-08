Controversial Twist Set to Reappear in ‘Survivor 42’

“Survivor” is known for its fair share of twists and advantages; so much so that they can tend to get overwhelming and confusing, with many fans needing help to keep track of them.

Many of these twists have also proven to be controversial; not least of which including the polarizing “Do or Die” twist. Unfortunately for many fans, the twist appears to be returning for the upcoming eleventh episode of “Survivor 42.”

Here’s what you need to know:

What Is ‘Do or Die’?

The infamous “Do or Die” twist first made its appearance in episode 11 of “Survivor 41,” where host Jeff Probst explained that the final 7 contestants would be given the option to compete in that day’s individual immunity challenge.

Out of those who competed, whoever was first out would take part in a “game of chance,” where, if they lost, they would “die” (i.e. be promptly eliminated from the game and sent to the jury), and no vote would take place that night. If they won, however, they would be safe from the vote. The person who ended up being forced to participate in the game was eventual runner-up Deshawn Radden.

The challenge turned out to be a Monty Hall-style problem, whereby Probst gave Deshawn a choice of three boxes; one of them was safe, and two of them meant certain “death.” After the player chose one, Probst would remove one of the two remaining boxes, giving them the option to reverse their decision if they so chose.

Contrary to what the Monty Hall problem would say, Deshawn chose to stick with his choice in season 41. It ended up benefiting him, however, as he had chosen the safe box all along (Deshawn later said he had never heard of the Monty Hall problem, and likely would have switched had he known about it; in a way, his ignorance ended up saving him). Whoever will take part in “Do or Die” next may not be so lucky.

Probst Teases Return of ‘Do or Die’ in Upcoming Teaser

Survivor Season 42: Next Time On Survivor Preview (Ep.11) Survivor Season 42: Episode 11 – Preview/ Sneak Peek Survivor Season 42: Next Time On Survivor Survivor Season 42: Episode 11 Promo Like & Subscribe to support our channel and for more Survivor content! Thank you for the support! No copyright infringement intended. All credits to CBS CID Watch Survivor: cbs.com/shows/survivor/ 2022-05-05T04:15:35Z

Probst has been known for hyping up seasons 41 and 42 as a “new era” of “Survivor,” filled with unpredictability and uncertainty, forcing players to adapt at the drop of a hat. This is part of the rationale behind the huge influx of new twists (many of which ended up having little effect on the game in the end anyway), and likely why Probst and production has decided to have “41” serve as essentially a template for “42” – meaning that its entire layout is virtually identical to the current season (largely aided by the fact that the “42” contestants have not seen “41”).

When it came to “Do or Die,” this was more or less confirmed in a preview for the upcoming 11th episode (above), which teased Probst telling the final 7 contestants that “there is a twist to today’s challenge, and it’s a dangerous one.” The clip then shows a frustrated Drea Wheeler groaning in a confessional, “I cannot…”

Will Drea be the first one to fall out of the next immunity challenge? Will the next player forced to compete in “Do or Die,” unlike Deshawn, “die”?

Tune in next Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS to find out. The three-hour “Survivor 42” finale airs Wednesday, May 25, 2022.