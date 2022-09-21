‘Survivor 43’ Premiere Elimination Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated Tonight? 9/21/2022

Well folks, we’ve finally arrived: after three long months of summer absence, “Survivor” is finally back, with its 43rd season. With 18 contestants returning to Fiji – including a record-setting Olympian and the first-ever contestants from Hawaii – we will once more see three tribes of six start their adventure of a lifetime.

Without further ado, let’s begin our recap of the two-hour “Survivor 43” premiere, and see what Jeff Probst and CBS have in store for us this time.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR THE ‘SURVIVOR 41’ PREMIERE AHEAD

All times Eastern.

8:05 – We’re being introduced to this season’s diverse cast, which includes a teacher willing to make friends, a 19-year-old pet cremator, a 42-year-old lifelong “Survivor” fan, and a psychologist who plans to use her skills to manipulate (I’m getting serious Tori vibes here), among many others.