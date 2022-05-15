‘Survivor 42’ Episode 12 Advantage Count: Who Has What Going Into the Final 6?

“Survivor” is becoming known for its numerous twists and advantages in recent seasons, so much so that many viewers even need help keeping track of them. Last week, it was Drea Wheeler who went into the episode flush with advantages; however, her Advantage Amulet, extra vote, and Knowledge Is Power were obviously not enough to keep her safe.

Now, however, the cast has been whittled down to six, and almost every advantage has moved around or shifted in some form. So who has what headed into the penultimate episode of the season? Well, it may be important to keep track, as they are likely to play a significant role in the upcoming episode.

Here is a comprehensive list of all the advantages held by the final 6 castaways of “Survivor 42,” heading into episode 12:

The Advantage Amulet Is Now an Idol

Upon the successive eliminations of Hai Giang and Drea – two of the three holders of the Advantage Amulet – in episode 10 and episode 11 respectively, there is now only one person in possession of the coveted advantage: Lindsay Dolashewich. This means that the Amulet, which started out as an extra vote and matured into a Steal-a-Vote upon Hai’s blindside, is now a full hidden immunity idol.

Furthermore, the Amulet, now idol, is only good until the final 6, meaning that if Lindsay is ever to play it, it will be in the next Tribal. So unless something goes truly haywire, Lindsay is likely to make it to the final 5.

What gives Lindsay even more power is the fact that no one else currently in the game knows about the Advantage Amulet, meaning that no one knows she currently has an idol. She could certainly use this power to her advantage, though how she wields it could be tricky.

Maryanne Oketch, meanwhile, still retains her two advantages from last week’s episode: the extra vote she gained at the Summit in episode 1, as well as a hidden immunity idol she found in episode 10, the day after playing her immunity idol alongside Drea in episode 9’s iconic double Tribal Council.

Finally, as viewers of episode 11 will certainly remember, Omar Zaheer became in possession of Mike Turner’s hidden immunity idol, after the former convinced him to give it to him to undermine Drea’s Knowledge Is Power advantage. This, of course, worked out in their favor, and promptly led to Drea’s elimination. As Mike privately said during the episode, however, “Could I be taken to the cleaner’s by this guy? Will they give it back? They don’t have to give it back! They could say, ‘Nah, Mike is fine’!”

It remains to be seen what will happen with Omar’s new hidden immunity idol, or if it will be used at all. Both Omar and Maryanne’s idols will be good until the final 5.

Taku Holds a Great Deal of Power

With a lot of talk of the former Takus, who now make up 4 of the final 6, retaining much of the power in the game, their advantage count certainly speaks to that. All of the four advantages are currently held by three former Takus, so unless they turn on each other (which is possible, especially given the tension boiling between 29-year-old Jonathan Young and the others), they are likely to make it another day united.

To sum up, here is a comprehensive list of what everyone has as of episode 11:

Lindsay Dolashewich:

Immunity idol (good only until next Tribal)

Maryanne Oketch:

Extra vote

Immunity idol

Omar Zaheer:

Immunity idol

Although it seems as though Taku is in the power position, the same could of course be said of Drea before last week’s episode. In “Survivor,” appearances can be deceiving, and anything could happen.

Could this be the week the mighty Taku falls? Tune into “Survivor” at 8 p.m. Eastern Wednesdays on CBS to find out. The three-hour finale airs Wednesday, May 25, 2022.