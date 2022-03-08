WATCH: The First 4 Minutes of ‘Survivor 42’

With the premiere of “Survivor 42” imminent, diehard fans are eager to see as much as possible before the official premiere. Lucky for fans, a day after releasing the final trailer for the season, CBS has released the first four minutes of the premiere, which is set to air tomorrow. Here’s everything you need to know before the big show:

‘Survivor 42′ Will Mirror ’41’ in Advantages





Survivor 42 Preview – First 4 minutes

Likely to the chagrin of many fans, “Survivor 42” will feature most twists and advantages seen in “Survivor 41,” although host Jeff Probst teases that some of the “variables” will change, “to see if it changes how the players respond.” In addition, he teased, “some twists will be new.”

The twists that will be coming back include the Shot in the Dark advantage (giving players a one in six chance at immunity, at risk of losing their vote), the Hourglass twist (where a player will have the option to “turn back time” by reversing the outcome of an immunity challenge), the Beware advantage (which allows players to unlock idols by publicly declaring secret phrases), and likely the Do or Die twist (which took place at the final 7 in “41”), among others.

Contestant Hai Giang seemed to predict such twists being thrown his way, saying in the premiere, “Whatever twists Jeff throws at us, I need to be prepared.”

Also like “Survivor 41,” “42” will consist of 18 castaways – all of whom are diehard fans – split into three separate tribes of six: Ika (in blue), Taku (in orange), and Vati (in green). Tomorrow’s two-hour premiere will see two people eliminated, likely through one tribal immunity challenge in which there will be only be one victor, just like the “Survivor 41” premiere.

The Sneak Peek Gave Us Our First Confessionals

As shown in the sneak peak, 28-year-old Jonathan Young is the first to give a confessional this season, where he reveals that he has broken a world record:

I’ve waited for a long time to be out here playing ‘Survivor.’ I live for challenges like this. I have a world record in pull-ups with 100 pounds on my back. I did 15 in a minute. But this is the ultimate challenge, but there’s nothing like this. Like yeah, there’s a million world records, but there’s one Survivor.

35-year-old Texas-born Montreal resident Drea Wheeler then gives her first confessional, where she highlighted her own impressive physical achievement:

From the beginning, I had to fight for people to believe in me. Even doing hurdles half blind, they thought I was crazy, I became All-American in hurdles. Like, I fight and I’m very competitive. Sometimes I bring that into certain situations, and they’re just like, ‘You’re too much, Drea.’

Omar Zaheer was the next to give a confessional, reiterating much of what he said in his pre-season bio and introductory video. In his first confessional, he compares himself to a pigeon:

I’m gonna come out into this game, acting like a pigeon – something that’s non-threatening – but really, I’m gonna be like the owl in the night, you’re not gonna hear or see me coming until you’re dead and Jeff is snuffing your torch.

Interestingly, this mirrors “Survivor 41” winner Erika Casupanan‘s “lion dressed as a lamb” strategy, with both even using animal symbolism. In addition, both Erika and Omar are Canadian, though Erika is not a veterinarian.

22-year-old Lydia Meredith then gave her own confessional, where she highlighted her awkwardness, wondering how it will affect her game:

As a young woman, as a Gen Z, I feel way outside of my comfort zone. I mean the most I’ve ever even camped is at music festivals. Like truly, like, it’s definitely a weakness. I mean I’m an awkward runner, I’m an awkward swimmer, I’m nervous about the bugs– I will burn instantly. I’m already worried I’m burning now. Even sand – sand is horrible, especially when it sticks to your whole body, it sucks!

Watch the entire video here or above to see the full sneak peek before tomorrow’s premiere.

Who will have what it takes to outwit, outplay, and outlast all the rest? Tune in Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS to find out. The two-hour season premiere will air tomorrow, March 9.