‘Survivor 42’ Premiere Date Pushed Back

The 2022 spring season of “Survivor” is going to be starting a little later than usual. Find out why and what we know about the season so far below.

‘Survivor’ Season 42 Premieres March 9

In a press release on Wednesday, November 10, CBS announced its 2022 midseason TV schedule. “Survivor” season 42 returns Wednesday, March 9. Typically, the spring “Survivor” season premieres in mid-to-late February — in fact, the only spring seasons not to premiere in February are season 36, “Game Changers,” which premiered March 8, 2017, and season two, “Australia,” which actually premiered in January 2001. So why the delay for season 42? It has to do with two of the other reality shows that air on CBS.

“The Amazing Race” returns for its 33rd season on Wednesday, January 5 with a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. Then for the next several weeks, “The Amazing Race” will air in its regular 9 p.m. time slot in conjuncture with CBS’ primetime game shows, “The Price Is Right At Night” and “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” at 8 p.m.

Then beginning on Wednesday, February 2 comes the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother,” which will air at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times almost every night from February 2 until the finale on February 23. So from February 2 until February 23, “Celebrity Big Brother” and “The Amazing Race” will air back to back at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. The press release did not specify, but we would guess that “The Amazing Race” will air a two-hour finale on Wednesday, March 2.

Finally on Wednesday, March 9 comes the two-hour premiere of “Survivor 42.”

“CBS is having an exceptional fall, with the top new comedy and the top two new dramas. All our freshman series are resonating with viewers, and key scheduling moves are improving and strengthening nights,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “We’re up significantly over last fall and look forward to keeping the momentum going in the second half of the season, with a robust mix of programming including scripted, alternative and specials.”

Everything We Know About ‘Survivor 42’

Be warned of light spoilers ahead for “Survivor” season 42. STOP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED.

So far, we know the season is all newcomers. Host Jeff Probst has confirmed that there won’t be returning players for a while, telling Variety in an interview, “For right now, where ‘Survivor’ needs to go is with fresh faces, fresh voices, players who are of the moment, players who can let us watch them and learn.”

We know via expert spoiler site Inside Survivor that the season 42 cast is made up of 18 castaways that will start the season split into three tribes of six each, just like season 41. Check out this cast breakdown post if you’re curious what we know about them so far via social media.

The tribe names are the green tribe called “Vati,” the orange tribe called “Taku” and the blue tribe called “Ika.” The tribe divisions are as follows:

Vati tribe:

Hai Giang, 28, New Orleans, LA, analytics director

Chanelle Howell, 28, New York, NY, recruiter

Jenny Kim, 42, New York, NY, designer

Lydia Meredith, 22, Los Angeles, CA, actor

Daniel Strunk, 30, Ann Arbor, MI, law clerk

Mike Turner, 40s, Hoboken, NJ, retired firefighter

Taku tribe:

Lindsay Dolashewich, 30, Summit, NJ, dietician

Jackson Fox, 47, Charlotte, NC, occupation unknown

Maryanne Oketch, 22, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, integrated science student

Marya Sherron, 46, Indianapolis, IN, educational consultant

Jonathan Young, 28, Gulf Shores, AL, beach rental business owner

Omar Zaheer, 30, Guelph, Ontario, Canada, exotic animal veterinarian

Ika tribe:

Rocksroy Bailey, 43, Las Vegas, NV, environmental scientist

Romeo Escobar, 34, Los Angeles, CA, TV producer/pageant director

Swati Goel, 19, Stanford, CA, student

Tori Meehan, 24, Tulsa, OK, grad student

Drea Wheeler, 34, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, fitness trainer

Zach Wurtenberger, 21, Weston, FL, communications and media studies student

“Survivor 41” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season premieres Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

