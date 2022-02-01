WATCH: New ‘Survivor 42’ Preview Teases a ‘Monster’

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the 42nd season of “Survivor,” which will be released a little later than normal due to scheduling conflicts with other CBS shows. Although the spring season will be released in March instead of February this year, CBS is still giving fans a little tease of the upcoming season, likely with more to come.

Here’s what you need to know about “Survivor 42:”

A 'Monster' Is Returning





Although the new 30-second trailer (above), which was released Monday, does not reveal much about the new season, it does give a glimpse at some of the new contestants, and teases a “monster” which is coming back.

“The monster is back,” host Jeff Probst says in voiceover. “It’s hungry, and it’s coming for you.” Although it is unclear what exactly is the “monster” Probst is referring to, some fans believe it may be the numerous twists and advantages that have come to define the show in recent seasons.

Another “Survivor 42” trailer – one which was previewed in the “Survivor 41” finale – claimed that the upcoming season will be “the most dangerous version of ‘Survivor’ ever seen.” Probst also said that it will include “risky Beware Advantages, crazy twists, no food, and a relentless pace that will push [contestants] to their limits.”

The controversial Beware Advantages, introduced in season 41, were famous for the odd phrases which contestants were meant to say aloud in order to activate immunity idols. This resulted in “Survivor 41” contestant Naseer Muttalif‘s iconic line, “I’m as confused as a goat on AstroTurf,” and Xander Hasting‘s phrase, “I truly believe that butterflies are dead relatives saying hi.”

The new phrases for season 42, according to the trailer, include, “There’s such grace in the game of soccer it makes me cry,” and “Potatoes have skin. I have skin. Am I a potato?”

The Cast Includes Former ‘Sequester’ and ‘Endurance’ Contestants

The cast of “Survivor 42” has also been leaked by Inside Survivor. Though it has not officially been confirmed by CBS, the source has tended to be accurate. Like “Survivor 41,” there will be a total of 18 castaways separated into three tribes – Vati, Taku, and Ika. The tribe divisions are as follows:

Vati tribe:

Hai Giang, 28, New Orleans, LA, analytics director

Chanelle Howell, 28, New York, NY, recruiter

Jenny Kim, 42, New York, NY, designer

Lydia Meredith, 22, Los Angeles, CA, actor

Daniel Strunk, 30, Ann Arbor, MI, law clerk

Mike Turner, 40s, Hoboken, NJ, retired firefighter

Taku tribe:

Lindsay Dolashewich, 30, Summit, NJ, dietician

Jackson Fox, 47, Charlotte, NC, occupation unknown

Maryanne Oketch, 22, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, integrated science student

Marya Sherron, 46, Indianapolis, IN, educational consultant

Jonathan Young, 28, Gulf Shores, AL, beach rental business owner

Omar Zaheer, 30, Guelph, Ontario, Canada, exotic animal veterinarian

Ika tribe:

Rocksroy Bailey, 43, Las Vegas, NV, environmental scientist

Romeo Escobar, 34, Los Angeles, CA, TV producer/pageant director

Swati Goel, 19, Stanford, CA, student

Tori Meehan, 24, Tulsa, OK, grad student

Drea Wheeler, 34, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, fitness trainer

Zach Wurtenberger, 21, Weston, FL, communications and media studies student

This cast includes some noteworthy players – Tori Meehan participated in season 3 of “Sequester,” a “Survivor”-style online streaming game, where she placed third. Jonathan Young was a contestant in season 6 of Discovery Kids’ “Endurance” (a little like “Survivor” for teenagers) back when he was 14. You can read more about the speculated cast on Inside Survivor.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS, and Season 42 will premiere on March 9, 2022. In the meantime, “Australian Survivor: Blood V Water” is currently airing in Australia on Network 10. It will likely be available to view on Paramount+ for American viewers after the season has finished airing.