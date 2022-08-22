Fans React to ‘Survivor’ Season Rankings

With season 42 of “Survivor” having come to an end in June, and the premiere of “Survivor 43” set to air in less than one month’s time, fans are going back through the archives and updating their season rankings. And with a new ranking released by Buzzfeed on Friday, fans are absolutely abuzz.

Fans Take Umbrage at ‘Vanuatu’s’ Low Placement

Parts of the newest “Survivor” season ranking by Buzzfeed seem to align more or less with the general consensus of the “Survivor” community; however, much of it does it, and fans were not afraid to call it out for its unpopular takes.

Though season 30, “Worlds Apart,” is not widely considered to be among the best seasons of all time, it usually isn’t considered the worst of 42. Writer Matthew Huff’s description of winner Mike Holloway as an “angry alpha male” caused some stir among fans, who noted instead that Mike is generally considered one of the most likable people of a largely unlikable cast, and deserved credit for getting two people to switch their votes at the final 8 Tribal Council from his ally Shirin Oskooi to Will Sims, a member of the majority alliance (though Sims did not end up going home that night).

Other seasons that made the bottom five include the generally disliked season 22, “Redemption Island,” along with season 21, “Nicaragua,” and season 26, “Caramoan.” Also ranked low was a controversial pick – season 9, “Vanuatu,” at 34th.

Huff described the post-merge of “Vanuatu” as “snoozy,” adding that “none” of the final 4 “really deserved to win.” The most popular sentiment among fans seems to be that “Vanuatu” is one of the show’s more entertaining seasons, with an underdog winner who no one saw coming. “Imagine not thinking Chris or Rory are interesting,” one fan noted, a reference to winner Chris Daugherty and Rory Freeman, in response to Huff’s claim that the original men’s tribe suffered from not having “a single interesting player on the board.” Another expressed their dismay that “Vanuatu gets no respect.”

Fans Have a General Consensus as to the Top-Tier Seasons

As for the two newest additions to the “Survivor” universe? Well, much to the chagrin of a large portion of the “Survivor” fanbase, “Survivor 41” was ranked fifth to last, which Huff attributed largely to the “wonky editing.” Though it may be too soon to say where “41” and “42” land in fan rankings (though the addition of several new twists and advantages had caused much grievance among fans), some fans are already upset about the severley low-placement of “41.”

“I will not tolerate the 41, Worlds Apart, and Vanuatu slander,” one user on the show’s subreddit expressed.

“Survivor 42,” on the other hand, ranks near the top of Buzzfeed’s list, at number 12. While Huff described the pre-merge as relatively lacking, he said that, after episode 9, the season “did the impossible, [giving] us eight castaways who all had a compelling winner’s narrative and a path to the end.” He added that the three immediate blindsides of Hai Giang, Drea Wheeler, and Omar Zaheer were all “exciting,” and the season continued to have an emotional edge to it. The appreciation of the season’s cast largely tracks with fan sentiments.

At the top of Buzzfeed’s list were season 7, “Pearl Islands,” followed by season 20, “Heroes vs. Villains,” season 28, “Cagayan,” season 32, “Kaôh Rōng,” and season 16, “Micronesia.” Though “Kaôh Rōng,” generally seen as a mid-tier season, may be a curveball, the rest of Huff’s top 5 track, as the top three (all of which were won by the show’s only two-time winners) also made the top 3 of Rob Cesternino’s fan-ranked “All Time Top 40 Rankings.” We will have to wait and see where seasons 43 and beyond will rank.