‘Survivor’ Is Going to Be Harder Than Ever Before

A new report from a “Survivor” insider says that the show is almost being rebooted going into its third decade on the air and is going to be harder than ever before. Here is what viewers can look forward to when the show returns in September for its 41st season — but be warned of light spoilers ahead.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ON ‘SURVIVOR’ SEASONS 41 AND 42

According to the reputable “Survivor” spoiler site Inside Survivor, the show is getting back to basics while also making things extremely hard on the castaways.

On its Patreon site, Inside Survivor writes:

The season is said to be very very tough, especially physically. More extreme challenges. There is a sort of “risk vs reward/everything comes at a price” aspect to the season. Nothing comes easy, even in terms of rewards and advantages. The tribes will not be given rice to start. Tribes must also win challenges to earn flint — if they lose a challenge, they lose the flint. Rewards are said to be minimal compared to recent seasons, i.e. no massive feasts or banquets.

This sounds very similar to what host Jeff Probst teased on social media while filming seasons 41 and 42.

“We are super pumped for ‘Survivor 41.’ It is a brand-new game — fast-paced, super dangerous, very difficult to win and absolutely entertaining to watch. Fans are gonna love it,” said Probst in a video filmed in Fiji.

Inside Survivor also reports that there “is some sort of Exile-style twist” in seasons 41 and 42, though the “exact details” are not yet known to them. The site also does not know how often it will come into play during the game.

Finally, there is also a “summit,” i.e. the meeting between representatives from each of the tribes designed to be “more of a strenuous bonding experience” than a “relaxing reward dinner.” If you’ll recall, “Millennials vs. Gen X” had a summit. There were four representatives from each of the two tribes, chosen by a random draw. It resulted in David from the Gen X tribe making it known to Taylor from the Millennial tribe that he would turn against his tribemates at the merge and vote with the Millennials, but that didn’t actually come to fruition when the tribes merged, so ultimately, the summit wasn’t a terribly exciting aspect of the game.

It will be interesting to see if this twist, which hasn’t been used since the “Millennials vs Gen X” season, will result in anything earth-shattering in the game. One twist that fans won’t see in season 41 are fire tokens, which debuted in “Winners at War.” Inside Survivor previously said that fire tokens “are not a part” of the upcoming season.

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season in September 2021 — most likely the 15, 22, or 29. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Both seasons have already wrapped filming.

You can check out the season 41 cast here and the tribe breakdown here, while the season 42 cast is here and the tribe breakdown here.

