‘Survivor’ 41 & 42 Doing Something Not Seen Since Season 1

For “Survivor” seasons 41 and 42, production implemented a change that hasn’t been done since the very first season. Read on to find out what it is and if we think it’s a permanent change or not, but be warned of light spoilers ahead.

There Is a Big Change to the Finale

For almost its entire run, “Survivor” has held its final Tribal Council on location wherever it was filming that particular season, then the results were kept secret from the cast and the rest of the world until the live finale was held months later. Sometimes certain votes were shown during the final Tribal Council, but the winner was not revealed. Presumably, production knew who the winner was because they have to know how things shook out in order to edit the season. But nobody else knew and the winner never really leaked.

However, things might be a little different for seasons 41 and 42. According to Inside Survivor, a reputable “Survivor” spoiler site, the “winner was announced on location” for both seasons, the site revealed on Patreon.

That is a marked change for the show. Not since season one, “Borneo,” has the winner been revealed on location. That feels like it might have something to do with COVID and not being able to have a live finale with a large studio audience, so we don’t think this will be a permanent change, but we won’t know for sure until season 43.

This way of doing things seems to invite a much higher possibility of something leaking because now not only will the regular production members know, like Jeff Probst and other producers and editors, but camera operators and sound people will know who probably didn’t know in other seasons. Plus, the final three and up to 11 jury members will also know who won and that’s over a dozen new people who could spill the beans.

The Rest of the Finale Remains the Same

Other than revealing the winner on location, Inside Survivor reports that there will still be a final four fire-making challenge, which is unfortunate — that is one of fans’ least-favorite twists the show has ever done.

The finals will also continue to be a final three when they get to the final Tribal Council — there hasn’t been a final two since season 28 — and the show is going to be physically grueling, more so than ever before. There will be minimal rewards offered and the tribes will have to keep winning to keep their flint and earn rice. There will be no rice given out at the start of the game.

This is certainly in keeping with Probst’s teaser video that said, “[‘Survivor’] is a brand-new game — fast-paced, super dangerous, very difficult to win and absolutely entertaining to watch. Fans are gonna love it.”

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season in September 2021 — most likely the 15, 22 or 29. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Both seasons have already wrapped filming, which means that both winners already know that they won.

You can see the season 41 cast here and the tribe breakdown here, while the season 42 cast is here and the tribe breakdown here.

