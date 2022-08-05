Survivor: Shantel Smith Said No One Trusted Tyson Apostol on ‘The Challenge: USA’

“Survivor 41” castaway Shantel “Shan” Smith was sent home during the Wednesday, July 27 episode of “The Challenge: USA.”

The Toronto native starred alongside several “Survivor” alums on the show, all of whom agreed to protect each other in the game.

However, Shan revealed in a recent interview that she trusted one “Survivor” alum less than the others.

Shan Said Everyone Had Their Eye on Tyson

In her exit interview with Parade, Shan said the former “Survivor” players vowed to look out for each other in the game.

“The “Survivor” group was really, really “Survivor” strong. We were locked in with each other, and we were not going to break,” she told the outlet.

Despite their agreement to look out for each other, Shan revealed that the group never fully trusted Tyson Apostol.

“Nobody trusted Tyson,” she told the publication. “I would dare to say that maybe even some of us didn’t like Tyson because of how he played on “Survivor.”

“I think most of us had our eye on Tyson,” she continued. “Even though we were like, ‘It makes sense for us to stay “Survivor” strong,’ we’re also like, ‘Oh, but Tyson, we see you in the corner there trying to make all the people making money come together.'”

Survivor 43: Everything We Know

“Survivor” returns this fall and while most details about the upcoming season are still under wraps, the “Survivor” team has released a few details about season 43.

When Is the Premiere?

Are you ready to return to the island?🏝️ Season 43 of #Survivor premieres Wednesday, September 21st on @CBS!💥 pic.twitter.com/pOlBwCsUJN — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) June 23, 2022

“Survivor 43” will kick off with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

How Many Castaways?

In a promo for the upcoming season, Jeff Probst confirmed that “Survivor 43” will drop 18 new players into the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

What Twists Will Return?

In May 2022, Jeff Probst spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what fans can expect in future seasons of “Survivor.”

Probst told interviewer Dalton Ross that the new era of “Survivor” is here to stay and even revealed what twists will make a comeback in season 43.

“When we say this is a new era of the game, we mean it,” he told the outlet. “So things like small tribes, earn the merge, no food, risk/reward dilemmas, Shot In The Dark, are here to stay. Other specific twists will come and go depending on the season.”

Probst did not mention if the controversial hourglass twist will make an appearance in season 43.

