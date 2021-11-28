Shantel Smith Shares Her Only ‘Survivor’ Regret

In episode 10 of “Survivor 41” castaway Shantel “Shan” Smith was blindsided by her number one ally. Shan formed a tight bond with fellow Ua tribe member Ricard Foye on the first day they arrived on the island. The dynamic duo was a force to be reckoned with, having survived four tribal councils prior to the merge. It seemed like their bond was unbreakable, but in episode 10, Ricard pitched the idea to blindside Shan to his fellow “Survivor 41” castaways.

Shan Smith Shares Her One ‘Survivor’ Regret

Shan took to Instagram after her elimination aired on November 24 to share with fans her only regret from the experience. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “My only regret playing Survivor Season 41 was that my mom wasn’t alive to see it. Other than that, this was my dream come true. I loved playing this game. As an MS warrior I kicked so much ass y’all! Multiple Sclerosis is an unpredictable disease and no one but God and me will ever know just how terrified I was of competing.”

Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Shan has been open about her condition on social media, often sharing photos of her in the hospital with lengthy inspirational captions detailing her journey with the disease, but on “Survivor,” Shan kept her condition a secret.

Shan may have kept her MS diagnosis under wraps, but she did confide in “Survivor 41” castaway Liana Wallace about the effect her mother’s death had on her life. Shan’s mom lost custody of her when she was young, but they reconnected in later life. Her mother passed away shortly after they reconnected. Shan told Liana that her mother’s passing really affected her and the two bonded over the importance of family. Shan even called her mom her hero in her official CBS bio.

“I saw her fight her demons until her dying breath. She experienced so much pain in her life,” she said in her bio. “She was an extremely hard working Italian woman. She always made sure I had a roof over my head and lunch money in my pockets. She did the best she could and I’m grateful.”

‘Survivor’ Fans React to Shan’s Elimination

Shan’s elimination received mixed reactions from “Survivor” fans. Shan was a polarizing figure this season-some fans loved her savvy, strategic gameplay while others felt she was too controlling. She was certainly a ringleader and helped execute the eliminations of several season 41 castaways, including JD Robinson, Brad Reese, and Naseer Muttalif. After Shan’s elimination in episode 10, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the D.C. Pastor’s exit.

One Twitter user wrote, “a hero’s exit. Shan was an absolute force this season. Can’t wait to see her play again.” Another user tweeted, “Say what you want about this woman, but nobody can deny that Shan is a legend. It’s been a pleasure watching her.” While many fans shared supportive messages, others were glad to see Shan leave the island. One Twitter user wrote, “I’m so glad Shan is gone. She was the biggest snake on the show.” Another user tweeted, “Finally The Shan Show has been canceled! Long live Danny.”

“Survivor” airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS. Season 42 of “Survivor” will air in the Spring of 2022.