Two ‘Survivor’ Castaways Are Expecting A Baby

Baby makes three for Survivor castaways Sierra Dawn Thomas-Anglim and Joe Anglim. Here’s what you need to know about their growing family and how they met and fell in love.

Sierra Dawn and Joe Announced Their Pregnancy Over Thanksgiving

In an Instagram post, Thomas-Anglim wrote, “The turkey ain’t the only thing in the oven this year! #grateful #cheers it’s sparkling apple cider from here on out!”, and in his own Instagram post, Anglim wrote, “Thankful for the incredible support of our families friends and tribe. Which is about to get a little bit bigger. Love you all with all our hearts.”

Anglim is a three-time Survivor castaway, playing on the seasons “Edge of Extinction,” “Cambodia” and “Worlds Apart.” He met Thomas-Anglim, a professional barrel racer and model, on “Worlds Apart,” where he finished in 10th place and she finished in fifth. She also competed on “Game Changers.”

The two got engaged in April 2019 and married in November of that same year. On their one-year wedding anniversary, Thomas-Anglim wrote her vows on Instagram:

Joseph Francis, I promise to never stop holding your hand, kissing you at every red light, and dancing together in the kitchen every time we make dinner. I promise to tell you every day how much I love you and appreciate all that you do. I promise to continue to learn from you and to follow the examples of patience that you continuously set.

I promise to trust and value your opinions and to continue to build upon the trust that we have. I promise to always be by your side fully and faithfully. I promise to make sure I’m not just hungry when I get upset and to try my hardest, to step away from my stubbornness, and accept that, even to my dismay, I am not always right. With that said, as your wife, I will never keep score, even though I am totally winning because everything is always a competition. I promise to cherish our union and love you more each day than I did the day before. I will trust you and respect you, laugh with you and cry with you. I will love you faithfully through good times and bad, regardless of the obstacles we may face together. I will put you above all and first, always.. I promise to not just grow old together, but to grow together. Today, I give you my hand, my heart, and my love, forever.

And in his own post celebrating their anniversary, Anglim wrote, “Feels like only yesterday… and in a flash we are already here one year later. There are a million reasons to be thankful for 2020. Thankful to God for unconditional Love. … Win or loose we will always overcome and remain bonded in love and in faith. Thank you for sharing your heart and life with me. Always and forever expanding our hearts by capturing preserving honoring and always protecting and nurturing that love. Love is a moment captured in the heart and stays with us moment by moment day by day and year after year. You’ve taught me to overcome the deepest darkest hardest moments by always remembering that love. It has taught me that i have more to give and more to share. There is always something to be discovered and i can’t wait to know the gifts yet to come in the next year. How lucky am i to be here able to share in this life with the most amazing woman wife and best friend.”

It looks like it is fairly early on in the pregnancy, so we would imagine the Thomas-Anglim baby will be born around May/June 2021.

Fellow Survivors Were Quick to Offer Their Congratulations

A bunch of fellow castaways, plus some Survivor-adjacent reality TV stars were quick to offer their best wishes and congratulations — though Tina Wesson wasn’t sure she had the message right, writing, “Wait, are you saying what I think you are saying?!”

“Yeah baby!!!! Love you guys! Congratulations,” wrote Carolyn Rivera.

Neleh Dennis added, “Aw congrats beautiful people. Love you mama!”

“Congratulations, babe! Happy Thanksgiving,” wrote Aubry Bracco.

“WOW!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!! What a blessing,” wrote Noura Salman.

Others who chimed in with likes and comments include “Worlds Apart” castmate Jenn Brown and Big Brother alum Meg Maley, who is engaged to Survivor: Worlds Apart winner Mike Holloway.

Survivor hopes to film seasons 41, 42 and possibly 43 in the spring of 2021.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Alum Reveals She’s Expecting in Gorgeous Photoshoot