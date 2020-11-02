Former ‘Survivor’ Star Indicted on New Rape Charges

Silas Gaither, who competed on Survivor: Africa in 2001, has been indicted on a second set of rape charges. Here’s what you need to know about the previous charges and the current set of charges.

Gaither Was First Indicted in November 2019

In November 2019, a Shelby County, Tennessee, grand jury indicted Gaither on rape and aggravated assault charges, according to WREG Memphis. The incident took place in May 2018, according to the victim. Authorities first began investigating Gaither in the summer of 2018, but it took nearly a year and a half for the District Attorney to bring charges.

Gaither was indicted on November 13, 2019, and an arrest warrant was issued a week later. He was then arrested on November 25 but was released on bond the same day.

The victim told WREG she met Gaither through a church Bible study. She described the assault as “brutal” and “very violent” and said that in the time since it happened, she has met several other women with similar stories about Gaither.

“I was definitely preyed upon,” she said, adding, “He attacks when you’re least expecting it. He does that with all the women.”

At the time of the indictment, authorities in Germantown and Collierville, Tennessee, and Clearwater, Florida, all confirmed to WREG that they had been investigating Gaither. According to WMC 5, the Clearwater, Florida, investigation stemmed from an incident in July 2015; it was eventually dropped due to lack of evidence. The Collierville incident stemmed from a police report accusing Gaither of sexual assault, but it was closed when the woman decided to drop the charges.

The Second Set of Charges

Gaither was later indicted on charges of two counts of rape and a sexual battery charge in June 2020, according to WREG. According to WREG, this second incident occurred over four days in Germantown, Tennessee, in February 2018. The accuser in this case came forward in February 2020 after Gaither was indicted on the first set of charges.

During the October 28 hearing, Gaither’s court date was reset due to his attorney’s absence because of recent surgery. Gaither is next due in court on December 3, 2020.

One of the accusers told WREG that more women are coming forward.

Gaither Was the 5th Person Voted Out of Survivor: Africa

When he appeared on Survivor: Africa in 2001, Gaither was the head of the younger alliance on the Samburu where a large chasm formed between the older members and the younger members. Then after the dreaded tribe swap, Gaither was voted out fifth. He went on to try his hand at acting, appearing in small parts on the shows Hot Properties, Prescriptions, and What I Like About You. In a 2019 interview, Gaither revealed that he and his father were asked to go through the casting process for the “Blood vs. Water” season. However, that season filmed in 2013, so the show reaching out to Gaither and his father would have been requested before any of these charges came to light.

Gaither’s more recent acting gig was in 2010 when he appeared in a short film called The Pain Within.

