Sneak Peek: ‘Survivor 43’ Castaways Head Into the Merge

Time to merge? In a sneak peek posted to the official “Survivor” YouTube page on Tuesday, October 25, the Coco tribe received Tree Mail that informed the castaways they would be leaving their camps.

“It’s day twelve and the game is about to change,” the message read. “Drop your buffs! You have ten minutes to collect your things. A boat is waiting for you to take you to your new home.”

After reading the message, the Coco tribe was ecstatic and seemed to think the note meant the merge was coming. The merge is the point where the tribes dissolve and the remaining castaways come together to create one group.

It is not confirmed that tonight’s episode will feature the merge but given that it is halfway through the season, it could very well be shown in tonight’s episode.

Karla Is Concerned About the Merge

Subscribe to…

Most of the Coco tribe appeared to be thrilled about the possibility of the merge in the sneak peek but one castaway, Karla Cruz Godoy, admitted she was a little nervous.

“I’m [going to] wait,” Karla said while the rest of Coco celebrated. “It’s ‘Survivor.'”

In a confessional, Karla expressed her concerns about the merge.

“While it’s exciting, yes, omg, the merge is coming. It’s ‘Survivor,’ right? And for the last two seasons, we’ve seen that the merge doesn’t come easy.”

Karla’s right. Before “Survivor 41,” castaways were rewarded with a massive feast once they made it to the merge. But in season 41, the game changed. The players were no longer guaranteed food or safety once they made it to the merge.

Probst spoke about his decision to change the rules of the merge in an October 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“We realized that the merge had always been a freebie in the sense that if you lasted long enough, you made the merge, and that meant you received a huge feast,” Probst told the outlet, referring to himself and “Survivor” producers.

He told EW that the “Survivor” team started to play around with the idea of making the merge more difficult.

“We dug in and decided to reframe the merge so that instead of ‘making the merge’ you merely reach the ‘merge phase’ of the game,” he said. “Once you reach this phase, you earn the chance to compete to ‘make the merge.’ That was the big idea.”

For the last two seasons, the merge has been accompanied by the Hourglass Twist, also called the Change History twist. The controversial twist received backlash from fans who felt the twist was “too complicated.” In a September 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Probst revealed that the Hourglass Twist would not return for “Survivor 43.”

While the “Survivor 43” castaways will not have to endure the Hourglass twist at the merge there is no telling if another twist will take its place.

Survivor 43: Who Is on What Tribe?

On “Survivor 43,” the castaways are split up into three tribes: the Baka tribe, the Vesi tribe, and the Coco tribe.

It can be hard to keep track of who is on what tribe, so if you need a refresher, we have you covered.

The Baka tribe

Mike Gabler, 53, from Huston Texas

Jeanine Zheng, 24, San Francisco, California

Elisabeth ‘Elie’ Scott, 31, Atlanta, Georgia

Owen Knight, 30, Washington DC

Sami Layadi, 19, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Vesi tribe

Jesse Lopez, 30, Venice, California

Noelle Lambert, 25, Londonderry, New Hampshire

Dwight Moore, 22, Palo Alto, California

Cody Assenmacher, 35, Preston, Iowa

The Coco Tribe

Cassidy Clark, 28, Plano, Texas.

Ryan Medrano, 43, Savannah, Georgia

James Jones, 37, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Karla Cruz Godoy, 28, San Diego, California

“Survivor 43” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. You can catch up on previous episodes on Paramount Plus.