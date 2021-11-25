‘Survivor’ Alum Sophie Clarke Shares Season 41 Insights

“Survivor 23” winner Sophie Clarke recently sat down with podcast host Rob Cesternino to discuss all things “Survivor 41.” Sophie first appeared on “Survivor: South Pacific in 2011 when she took home the title of “Sole Survivor.” She later appeared on “Survivor: Winners at War” in 2020.

Sophie Shares Her Thoughts on ‘Survivor 41’

In a November 2021 episode of “Rob Has a Podcast,” Sophie shared her thoughts on the new season.

Season 41 has received a fair amount of backlash from fans who feel the new season has too many twists. Sophie told Rob she is a fan of the latest twists, comparing “Survivor 41” to a board game expansion pack.

“They’ve rolled out the expansion pack. That turns the whole thing on its head, and I think we all just need to admit it’s more fun,” she told Rob. “Yes, as a player it would suck. You could be a really good player and go down. There’s all these twists and advantages, but for those small moments on TV where you get to see something crazy happen, I think it’s fun.”

Sophie supports the new changes to the game, but she does agree with fans who feel the game has become too complicated.

“It’s hard to track episode to episode. I’ve liked the things that are purely in a single episode…but having to remember three episodes later who has the extra vote is impossible,” she told Rob.

Sophie said that she thinks the level of unpredictability in the game this season may be a little freeing for the players. She shared that playing “Survivor” is stressful, and players often feel a lot of pressure to perform well. She told Rob that the new twists and advantages take some pressure off contestants because they can’t control everything that happens in the game.

“I think there’s some fun in this season of just-it seems like as a player being able to take the stress off yourself that some of it is out of your hands seems like it could be a little freeing actually, as a player,” she said in the interview.

Sophie told Rob she understands the backlash, but thinks “Survivor” fans will adjust to the new changes over time.

“Things are going to happen to you in the game. The game is a player onto-itself. And I think this season is gonna be a painful transition to this new world of the game trying to outrun you, but I think we will all adjust to it,” she said.

Sophie Is a New Mom

After appearing on “Survivor: Winners at War,” Sophie welcomed her first child with husband Robert “Bobby” Shady in June 2021.

On June 21, 2021, the “Survivor” alum shared multiple photos of her son in a Father’s Day Instagram post dedicated to her husband. In the caption, she wrote, “A delayed happy Father’s Day to my [Robert Shady]. Newly master of the half-up half-down hairstyle/lifestyle and new dad of 4-day old baby Robinson Bullard Clarke-Shady (Robinson Sharke for short).”

On Rob’s podcast, Sophie opened up about how motherhood changed her.

“I feel like on ‘Survivor’ moms are always talking about how being a mom is so difficult, and that makes ‘Survivor’ easier because they’ve gone through being a mom…I feel like I have a lot of apologies to moms for doubting them in my head,” she said in the interview. She told Rob that her perspective has changed since becoming a mom and now understands why people say being a parent is harder than “Survivor.”

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS. Season 42 of “Survivor” will air in the Spring of 2022.