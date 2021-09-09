VIDEO: ‘Survivor 41’ Premiere First 3 Minutes

It has been far too long since “Survivor” was on the air. Season 41 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 22 but ahead of that, CBS has released the first few minutes of the premiere episode. Watch below but be warned of spoilers.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO SEE THE FIRST THREE MINUTES OF THE “SURVIVOR 41” PREMIERE

The ‘Survivor 41’ Premiere Opening





Survivor 41 | Exclusive First Look A new era of Survivor is here and this is going to be more difficult and more dangerous than ever. Survivor – new season Wednesday September 22 on CBS. 2021-09-09T20:46:25Z

In the clip released to the public, the three tribes arrive on boats and start things off. It sounds like the cast is full of super fans.

“I am really freaking excited to play ‘Survivor.’ I have studied this game, I love this game and I can’t express how honored I am to be part of the first season back. That’s frickin’ crazy,” said castaway Evvie Jagoda.

Castaway Danny McCray says he spent a year in quarantine watching “Survivor.”

“It’s been a year in quarantine, your mind’s going crazy and I would throw on ‘Survivor’ and I would just binge-watch it all day and all night. I got to look forward to seeing the competition. I’m a former NFL player and the competitive spirit never leaves. You’re always trying to win at something, so this is the ultimate test for me,” said Danny.

What You Didn’t See

The Television Critics Association got an extended look at the new season, a clip that lasted over eight minutes. Here is what else the sneak peek told us:

Jeff Probst welcomed everyone to the beach with a personal message to the viewers:

Hello there! It’s been a while. I’ve missed you. I’ve missed the jungle and I’ve missed the ocean, but mostly I’ve missed our time together. “Survivor” started out as this tiny little social experiment and it has evolved into one of the most mentally draining, physically challenging, and socially complicated games ever seen on television and you’ve been there every step of the way, which is why we thought it would be fun this season to invite you inside the game a little more. Make you co-conspirators. So at times, you’ll know what’s happening before the players know. You can play along … like this, the Beware Advantage. This advantage comes with risk, so if you want this advantage, you better be sure. … We just wanna have fun this season so we’re gonna lean into the best kind of “Survivor” fun — the dangerous kind. Plus, we’re gonna increase the pace. These players will go 26 days, which means they have to hit the ground running because there will be nowhere to hide and no time to hide. Plus, small tribes, no rice, penalties for losing and you gotta earn everything and even then the unexpected dangerous twist can take it all away. What do you want from me? We’re just trying to evolve the experiment a little more and see how it goes and we’ll do it together. It’s been too long. Glad to be back.

We also got to see the castaways start introductions and talk about how excited they are to be there. One contestant, Naseer Muttalif, grew up outside of the United States and actually learned English from watching “Survivor,” which is incredible.

Then Probst ended the video with, “This is going to be the most difficult season of ‘Survivor’ that we’ve ever done. The players will be surviving with only minimal supplies and no food. It’s gonna challenge them. And the pace of the game is relentless and it’s gonna force them to make decisions even faster and with less information. Plus, we’ve added the most dangerous game-changing twist we’ve ever done.”

“It’s a lot and it’s good and it’s been a long time. We are so glad to be back! We’ll see you Wednesday, Sept 22 for the two-hour premiere of ‘SUrvivor 41,'” said Probst.

What Else We Know About ‘Survivor 41’

“Survivor” season 41 premieres Sept. 22 with a two-hour premiere episode — though we don’t yet know if it is an oversized episode with one elimination or two regular episodes airing back to back.

The cast is made up of 18 castaways divided into three tribes of six: Ua, the green tribe with the name meaning “wave” or “tsunami”; Luvu, the blue tribe with a name meaning “water” or “flood”; and Yase, the yellow tribe with a name meaning “lightning.”

The cast is as follows (see photos here):

Eric Abraham, 51, cyber security analyst, Yase tribe

Heather Aldret, 52, stay-at-home mom, Luvu tribe

Erika Casupanan, 32, communications manager, Luvu tribe

Genie Chen, 46, grocery clerk, Ua tribe

Ricard Foye, 31, flight attendant, Ua tribe

Xander Hastings 21, app developer, Yase tribe

Evvie Jagoda, 28, PhD student, Yase tribe

Danny McCray, 33, ex NFL player, Luvu tribe

Naseer Muttalif, 37, sales manager, Luvu tribe

Deshawn Radden, 26, medical student, Luvu tribe

Brad Reese, 50, rancher, Ua tribe

Jairus Robinson, 20, college student, Ua tribe

Tiffany Seely, 47, teacher, Yase tribe

Sydney Segal, 26, law student, Luvu tribe

Shantel Smith, 34, pastor, Ua tribe

David Voce, 35, neurosurgeon, Yase tribe

Liana Wallace, 20, college student, Yase tribe

Sara Wilson, 24, healthcare consultant, Ua tribe

The filming schedule for season 41 was just 26 days (down from the usual 39 in past seasons) and the season is going to be much harder and faster-paced.

“‘Survivor 41’ is birthing a new era, starting with a much more dangerous 26-day game,” revealed host Jeff Probst in a previously released teaser video. “So that means it is a very fast pace. It does force the players to make bigger decisions, so there will be new advantages and there will be some controversial twists.”

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season on Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

