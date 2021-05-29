‘Survivor’ Season 41 Cast Spoilers

The second half of “Survivor’s” season 41 cast has been revealed by Inside Survivor, a reliable source of inside information. Here’s what we know about the season 41 castaways, but be warned of spoilers.

The Second Half of the Cast

For a sneak peek at the first nine castaways, check out our previous post. Below are the second set of nine castaways. There will be 18 in total, nine men and nine women ranging in age from 20 to 52, and Inside Survivor reports the tribes will start out in three groups of six castaways each.

Heather Aldret, 52, Charleston, SC, artist

Eric Abraham, 50, San Antonio, TX, cybersecurity professional

Evvie Jagoda, 28, Somerville, MA, researcher Ph.D. student

Naseer Muttalif, 36, Milpitas, CA, sales manager

Brad Reese, 49, Douglas, WY, rancher

Genie Robin-Chen, 46, Portland, OR, grocery store worker

Jairus Robinson, 20, Oklahoma City, OK, student

Tiffany Seely, 47, Plainview, NY, teacher

Liana Wallace, 20, Evanston, IL, business student

First off, fans will be happy to see that there are some older castaways. When the first nine castaways were revealed, there was no one over the age of 34 and many of the comments on the post expressed dismay that there were no older castaways because some really standout players over the years have been older.

Secondly, while a lot of their social media feeds are private (or nonexistent), here are a few things we’ve learned from some of their posts. It looks like Reese is a married father of four and his ranch is a popular place to go hunting for buffalo, antelope, elk, and more.

Abraham works for the Department of Defense as an information assurance manager, which means he develops “Develop policies and procedures to ensure information systems reliability and accessibility as required to defend against unauthorized access to systems, networks and data,” according to his LinkedIn profile.

Jagoda is one of the LGBTQ cast members; she posts a lot of photos of herself with her girlfriend on Instagram. In 2010, Aldret competed on “Wheel of Fortune,” but she did not win very much money. Wallace goes to Georgetown University. Muttalif is a father of two small children.

What Else We Know About Season 41

The first nine castaways include one semi-famous person — retired NFL star Danny McCray, who played in college for LSU and then played safety for the Dallas Cowboys for four seasons. Other than the McCray, the cast is full of unknowns and is entirely made up of new players, which is great.

We also know that the show is almost being rebooted, starting a new era where there are no more themes, there is a shorter filming schedule (taking the show from 39 days to between 26 and 29 days for filming), and host Jeff Probst says it’ll be “more dangerous” than ever before. Season 41 is already wrapped and season 42 is currently filming as of May 16.

“Survivor” is back in production now. If the pattern holds, it should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021.

