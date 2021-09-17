The ‘Survivor 41’ Tribe Divisions

The upcoming 41st season of “Survivor” is starting out with 18 castaways, split into three tribes of six people apiece. Now CBS has revealed the tribe divisions in a new set of photos released on the press site. Here is what we know.

The Luvu Tribe

Here are the six castaways that make up the blue Luvu tribe:

Heather Aldret, 52, Charleston, SC, artist. From the official CBS cast page, she describes her game as Rick Devens because “he played so hard with everything he had.”

Erika Casupanan, 32, Toronto, Ontario, communications professional. She describes her game as “Brenda [Lowe] on the outside, Todd [Herzog] underneath.”

Danny McCray, 33, Houston, TX, retired NFL player. He says Ben Driebergen is the past player he is most like.

Naseer Muttalif, 36, Milpitas, CA, sales manager. He doesn’t think he’ll be too similar to any past contestants.

Deshawn Radden, 26, Phoenix, AR, shift manager/medical scribe. He says his game will be most akin to Cirie Fields “with a sprinkle of Wendell [Holland].”

Sydney Segal, 26, Beverly Hills, CA, law student/legal intern. She says her game will most like Natalie White.

According to Cornell’s Fijian-English dictionary, “Luvu” is the Fijian word that means “to sink in water, drown, flood” — that makes sense considering the tribe’s color is blue. Apparently, “luvu” can also be used to mean “to be drowned or flooded under things on the mind, worries, debts, sorrow,” but we’re assuming the “Survivor” producers were going for the “flood” definition.

The Yase Tribe

Here are the six castaways that make up the yellow Yase tribe:

Eric Abraham, 50, San Antonio, TX, cybersecurity professional. He describes his game as “Richard Hatch and Wendell Holland with a touch of Boston Rob.”

Xander Hastings, 20, Jacksonville, FL, computer science student. He intends to be the “pretty boy challenge beast charmer,” like Jay Starrett or Joe Anglim.

Evvie Jagoda, 28, Somerville, MA, researcher Ph.D. student. She says her game will be a lot like Todd Herzog’s and Natalie Anderson’s games.

Tiffany Seely, 47, Plainview, NY, teacher. She intends to be competitive like Ozzy Lusth, loyal like Colby Donaldson and endearing like Parvati Shallow.

David Voce, 34, Nashville, TN, doctor. He says Russell Hantz is the past player he is most like.

Liana Wallace, 20, Evanston, IL, business student. She hopes to play most like Tony Vlachos.

“Yase” means “lightning” or “lightning strike” in Fijian, which also makes sense given its color.

The Ua Tribe

Here are the six castaways that make up the green Ua tribe:

Ricard Foye, 31, Bellingham, WA, flight attendant. He says he’ll be most like “Aubry Bracco, but win.”

Brad Reese, 49, Douglas, WY, rancher. He says the past player he is most like is Boston Rob.

Genie Chen, 46, Portland, OR, grocery store worker. She says she doesn’t believe “in playing like any contestant before.”

Jairus Robinson, 20, Oklahoma City, OK, student. He would really like to play his game like Parvati Shallow and Jeremy Collins.

Shantel Smith, 34, Toronto, Ontario, pastor/comedian. She think she’ll play most like Kim Spradlin-Wolf and Tai Trang.

Sara Wilson, 23, Sherman Oaks, CA, a mechanical engineering student. She wants to model her game after Kim Spradlin-Wolfe.

Used as a noun, “Ua” means “wave” or “tsunami,” but it can also mean “slight of the sea” as an adjective.

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season on Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

READ NEXT: VIDEO: Watch the First 3 Minutes of the ‘Survivor 41’ Premiere