‘Survivor’ Castaway Receives Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

In her Survivor: Gen X vs. Millennials profile, Sunday Burquest wrote that what she was most proud of in her life besides her children was beating breast cancer. But earlier this year, she was once again diagnosed with cancer and the prognosis is not good. Here’s what you need to know about her journey and how other Survivor alums are supporting her.

Sunday Burquest Has Two Kinds of Cancer

After previously beating breast cancer, Burquest is now battling esophageal and ovarian cancer. She revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram video earlier this year — but she is displaying the positive attitude and can-do spirit we saw her have during her time on Survivor.

“Hey guys, I wanted to jump on and just talk to you real quick. You know how they say when it rains, it pours? Well, it really poured on me today. I don’t know if you can read my T-shirt … but it says, ‘I Survived Esophageal and Ovarian Cancer.’ And when did I survive that? Well, I’m gonna do it right now because today I was told that I have both,” said Burquest.

She continued, “The esophageal cancer started and traveled to my ovary. It’s not a super great thing, of course, and not fun to hear, but I will say that I’ve already survived cancer once and I will survive it again, which is why I’m wearing this shirt and saying right now I survived it.”

She later gave an update on her cancer, telling her followers that her cancer has spread to her liver and lymph nodes, so she cannot have surgery because surgery would do more harm than good. Instead, she started chemotherapy — if her body responds well to it, she could do chemo for up to a year. But the doctor was very upfront with her about how this is most likely terminal and she may only have one to two years to live.

She asked her followers to please pray for her husband and kids. Burquest has four grown children — three boys and a girl. She also said she’s ready for a miracle and she has vowed to beat this.

In the most recent update, Burquest showed off a tattoo she recently got after being told her cancer is terminal and in stage 4.

Her Fellow Survivors Are Helping Sunday Out

In Burquest’s initial Instagram post, Survivor winner Tina Wesson wrote, “I love your faith, your fighting spirit, and you in general! Your survivor family is behind you all the way!!!! Prayers coming from all directions to protect you and lift you high!!!”

And Wesson recently asked her followers to help kick cancer’s butt by donating to Stand Up to Cancer.

Adam Klein expressed a similar sentiment and is holding a fundraiser in Burquest’s name, writing, “In honor of my friend @sundaysurvivor, all of those who are battling or have battled cancer, and #NationalPhilanthropyDay on Nov 15, I’m donating 100 percent of my @cameo proceeds to @su2c from now through Sunday. When you request a personalized video message from me, you can help end cancer as we know it! #StandUpToCancer.”

Carolyn Rivera posted an emotional video about Burquest making every day count and urging her followers to be like Sunday.

Finally, Zeke Smith has made Sunday Survivor buffs where the proceeds go directly to help Burquest with her medical bills.

