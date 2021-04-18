‘Survivor’ Star Sunday Burquest Dead at Age 50

Sad news for the “Survivor” family. “Millennials vs. Gen X” star Sunday Burquest died Sunday, April 18 after a years-long battle with cancer. Her daughter Kennedy broke the news on Instagram and it was confirmed by Inside Survivor’s Martin Holmes.

Burquest Battled Several Kinds of Cancer

When Burquest competed on “Survivor,” she was already a breast cancer survivor. She wrote in her CBS profile that what she was most proud of after her children was beating breast cancer.

“Besides my four amazing kids, I’m most proud of being a breast cancer survivor,” wrote Burquest. “After five surgeries, eight rounds of chemotherapy, and 28 days of radiation—not to mention the horrible meds they put you on—I’m still here! It was important to me that my kids saw me as a “warrior,” rather than as a whiner. Of course, it was hard, but I wouldn’t let cancer take over my life. Because of my faith, I was able to kick cancer’s butt!”

Unfortunately, in summer 2020, Burquest’s cancer returned, this time in her ovaries and esophagus. At the time, she told her Instagram followers that she was determined to beat it despite it being a stage 4 diagnosis.

“The esophageal cancer started and traveled to my ovary. It’s not a super great thing, of course, and not fun to hear, but I will say that I’ve already survived cancer once and I will survive it again, which is why I’m wearing this shirt and saying right now I survived it,” she said in an Instagram video.

But in a subsequent video, she relayed the news that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes and liver and that it was most likely terminal.

Burquest is Survived by Her Husband and Four Children

Burquest leaves behind a husband, Jeff, and four children — sons Brock, Carter, and Tucker and daughter Kennedy. On her post announcing her mother’s death, Kennedy Burquest wrote, “Thank you for fighting as hard as you did for as long as you did. Thank you for being a best friend, a role model, a sister, and my mother all in one.”

The “Survivor” family was quick to offer words of support and sympathy.

“You are your mom in so many ways, Kennedy,” wrote Adam Klein. “She always saw you that way. When I look at you, I see her too. … She will guide you, until you meet ago.”

Rachel Ako wrote, “Sunday’s memory lives on. Heart you, Kennedy. Let me know if you need anything.”

Just a few months ago, Burquest got together with the “Survivor Mom Squad” that includes Jill Behm of Survivor: Nicaragua, Lisa Keiffer of Survivor: Vanuatu, Leslie Nease of Survivor: China, and Carolyn Rivera of Survivor: Worlds Apart, Chrissy Hofbeck of Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers, and Burquest. During the get-together, they played all of these crazy games and made a “9 to 5” music video. It looked like a ton of fun.

On a video recap of the weekend, Rivera wrote, “Forever Friends. ‘Survivor’ brought us together and we are so blessed for that. Making memories that will last a lifetime! Love these ladies!”

On Kennedy’s post, Nease wrote, “Sending love and prayers to you and your family. Your mom is literally one of the most stellar humans I’ve ever met.”

Burquest is the ninth member of the “Survivor” family to pass away.

