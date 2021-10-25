‘Survivor 41’ Castaway Shares Hilarious Text Messages from His Mom

On “Survivor,” Ricard Foye is the cunning strategist who helped execute the eliminations of multiple castaways. In real life, he is a husband, father, and a self-described “mama’s boy,” according to his Twitter.

In October 2021, Ricard started sharing his mom’s hilarious “Survivor” opinions on Twitter. He tweets screenshots of their conversations, many of which include his mom insisting he “smile more” and apologize to eliminated castaways.

Ricard’s Mom Loves Shan Smith

Shantel “Shan” Smith is Ricard’s number one ally on “Survivor.”

On October 14, 2021, Ricard tweeted a screenshot of a text conversation with his mom. He wrote, “My mom telling me how much she loves Shan. [laughing-crying emoji, eye-roll emoji].

My mom telling me how much she loves Shan. 😂🙄 pic.twitter.com/vbOpiSlKTY — Ricard Foyé (@RicardFoye) October 14, 2021

“I love that young girl in your group,” his mom wrote in a text message.

“She is adorable! Hmm! Hmm! Hm! Hmm! Hmm! Hm! Lol!” she said in a text. The “hmms” refer to Shan’s famous tune she hums when plotting her next strategic move.

“Survivor” fans expressed their love for Ricard’s mom on Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote, “I love this s*** so much.” Another user replied, “Lol love this!” The positive response to the post prompted Ricard to continue sharing his mom’s “Survivor” thoughts.

On October 16, Ricard Tweeted, “My mom has no chill. Maybe I should get on her Twitter. #Survivor #survivor41.

He included a screenshot of one of their conversations. In one text message, Ricard’s mom wrote, “ You never smile. I told you you need to smile at people more!!!!!!!! Lol!!!!! Can you tell them how you and Andy met! [Ricard’s husband] That’s a nice story!! Hmmm hmm hmm.” Ricard replied, writing, “Mom. The season already filmed.”

“Survivor” fans loved seeing more texts from Ricard’s mom. One Twitter user replied, writing, “oh my god she’s iconic.” Another Twitter user wrote, “I’m losing my s*** with this wonderful content”

Ricard’s mom is making fans like him even more. One Twitter user replied to the tweet, writing, “Tell your mom that this tweet actually makes me like you a bit more. A bit [smirking face emoji] #Loveyourmom.” Another user wrote, “your moms text just made me like you even more!! Get her on Twitter please asap lol.”

Ricard’s Mom Calls ‘Survivor 41’ Castaways Mean

On October 21, Ricard took to Twitter to share his mom’s thoughts on Genie’s elimination in week five. Genie was the fourth member of the Ua tribe to be voted out. Before Genie’s eviction, Ricard made a controversial statement about her in a confessional. He referred to her as a “spare tire,” implying she was disposable. Ricard’s mom was not happy with his choice of words.

In a text message, she wrote, “You need to call her and apologize!!!!!!”

In a separate text thread, she said, “I can’t [get] over all the backstabbing that goes on…Geez! [You] are mean.”

My mother has no idea what’s going on or who anyone is. I don’t think she even knows my name. She still thinks I need to be nicer next week. #Survivor #survivor41 pic.twitter.com/R97c972G9f — Ricard Foyé (@RicardFoye) October 21, 2021

Ricard’s Mom Thinks ‘Survivor 41’ Castaways Are Jealous of Ricard and Shan

Ricard’s mom thinks he is going to have a target on his back going into next week.

“Everyone is going to be jealous of that pastor girl [Shan] and you for being good And getting to go to that event place all the time. It’s decorated so nice !” she said in a text. Ricard responded to the text, writing, “that [is] tribal and NO ONE wants to go there.

“Survivor” fans couldn’t get enough of Ricard’s mom referring to Tribal Council as “that event place.” Tribal council is where a tribe goes after losing a competition. At Tribal, castaways have to decide which member of their tribe they want to eliminate.

One Twitter user responded, writing, “Petition to rename tribal ‘The event place.” Another user replied, “not everyone jealous of you and Shan for going to tribal council [three crying-laughing emojis].”

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m Eastern Time on CBS. Season 42 of “Survivor” will premiere in the spring of 2022.