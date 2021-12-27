‘Survivor 42’ Will Bring Back This Controversial Twist

The trailer for season 42 of “Survivor” was released on December 15, and it looks like a few of the controversial twists from last season will be returning. “Survivor 41” caused controversy among longtime fans who criticized the show for becoming too complicated. Season 41 introduced new twists and advantages in an attempt to “shake up the game,” but many viewers felt the twists went too far and made the show unwatchable.

Seasons 41 and 42 of “Survivor” filmed back to back, so producers couldn’t factor in the public’s response to the new twists. As a result, it looks like many of the twists will be returning in season 42.

The ‘Beware Advantage’ Will Return in Season 42

Season 41 introduced the “Beware Advantage,” which gave one castaway from each tribe the opportunity to find a hidden Immunity Idol that could be used to guarantee their safety at Tribal Council. However, as the name implies, the advantage came with a consequence. The Idols could not be used until all three were found. Until then, the Idols were useless and the castaway(s) who possessed the advantage could not vote at Tribal Council.

The twist received mixed reactions from “Survivor” fans. Many fans bashed the new twist for being too complex and confusing. One Reddit user wrote, “I cannot overemphasize how much I loathe these hidden beware idols and their awful phrases. I couldn’t even watch every time they were being said at the beginning of challenges.”

Despite the backlash from fans, it looks like the controversial twist will be returning in season 42. The teaser trailer featured the return of the “Beware Advantage” and even revealed one of the odd phrases the castaway in possession of the advantage will have to say to activate the idol. The phrase is, “Potatoes have skin. I have skin. Am I a potato?” The other two phrases have yet to be revealed, so fans will have to tune in to find out.

Jeff Probst on ‘Survivor 42’

Season 42 of “Survivor” will kick off with a two-hour premiere on March 9, 2022. Jeff Probst has been tight-lipped about the season, but he did tell Entertainment Weekly that fans can expect an exciting group of new castaways.

“For Survivor 42, we have another truly outstanding group of players ready to take on the greatest social experiment on television,” Jeff told the outlet in December 2021. He also said that filming the seasons back to back was a massive advantage because the season 42 cast had no idea what to expect. He told Entertainment Weekly, “Perhaps the best twist of all is that we shot 41 and 42 back to back, which means this new group of players has not seen ‘Survivor 41,’ so they have no idea what awaits them!”

As of now, season 42 remains mostly a mystery. An official cast list hasn’t been released on the CBS website, so fans have been piecing together information from the teaser trailer.

On December 16, the official “Survivor” Twitter account shared the trailer, writing, “With the end of one season, comes the beginning of another! Get ready for #Survivor Season 42 coming your way next spring!” Fans were quick to voice their excitement for the upcoming season in the replies.

One Twitter user wrote, “can’t come soon enough.” Another user wrote, “You just keep getting better. Love this season. Keep it fresh and new.”