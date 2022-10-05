Survivor 43: Episode 3 Recap & Elimination Spoilers

On tonight’s action-packed episode of “Survivor,” the three tribes will once again fight for immunity. Last week, the Vesi tribe voted out Justine Brennan, the 29-year-old cyber security saleswoman.

Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode:

Survivor 43: Live Recap

8:00 Tonight’s episode kicks off with the Vesi tribe. Jesse says he is worried that Noelle will come after him because he voted out Justine last week.

The Baka tribe is worried about Gabler. Elie reveals she wants Gabler to go next. The rest of the tribe is onboard but they worry that he will use his idol. They want to find out if his idol is still active. Elie wants to try to convince Gabler that his idol is no longer active. Sami seems annoyed that Elie thinks she’s running the game. Sami tells Gabler that Elie knows he has an idol because she was snooping in his bag. Gabler no longer trusts Elie. He wants her out next.

Elie is talking to Gabler to try to figure out if his idol is still active. Gabler lies and says it isn’t. He plans to surprise her at Tribal Council.

At the Coco tribe, the castaways are talking about idols. While the other castaways are in the water, Karla goes looking for an idol. She finds a Beware Advantage. In a confessional, she says she’s worried about the repercussions, so she decides to put it back.

8:15: Karla is talking to James about the Beware Advantage. She does not reveal that she found a Beware Advantage. She asks James what he would do if he found a Beware Advantage. He says you have to take risks in the game of “Survivor.” Karla decides she wants the Beware Advantage after all. Like Cody last week, Karla has to convince all her tribemates to give her their beads to activate the idol. She secures most of her tribemates beads pretty easily but Ryan is a different story. He doesn’t want to give up his beads. Oh no. Will her lose her vote? Finally, she finds a solution. She offers him her turquoise beads in exchange for his beads. He agrees! She has her idol and her vote back. Nice Karla!

8:25: Time for an Immunity Challenge! Immunity is back up for grabs. The first tribe to finish will win a huge “Survivor” tool kit and a lot of fruit. The second tribe to finish will receive a smaller tool kit and a smaller pile of fruit. For this challenge, the castaways have to jump off a high platform and then swim underwater to release a buoy. After all the members of a tribe make it to the other platform, they can start the puzzle. The first two tribes to finish will win immunity. Vesi is in the lead. Coco is currently in last place. Baka is now in the lead! Wow, this is intense! Baka wins immunity! Okay, time for a showdown between Vesi and Coco. Coco wins immunity! One member of Vesi will be eliminated tonight at Tribal Council.