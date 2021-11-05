‘Survivor’ Alum Parvati Shallow Thinks Jeff Probst Is ‘Having an Identity Crisis’

In October 2021, “Survivor” alum Parvati Shallow said Jeff Probst is “having an identity crisis” on an episode of “Rob Has a Podcast.” The “Fans vs. Favorites” winner sat down with Rob Cesternino to break down the “Survivor 41” season and shared an interesting theory about Jeff Probst’s decision to revamp the format of the game.

Parvati Thinks Jeff Probst Is ‘Having an Identity Crisis’

“Survivor 41” is unlike any season before. Probst went as far as to call it “Survivor 2.0” in an Instagram promo. The format of the game has undergone some significant changes, including shortened production time and several new twists and advantages.

On the podcast, Rob asked Parvati what she thinks about the changes to the game.

“I think it’s really interesting. This might be a controversial thing to say, but I’m going to say it anyway. I think Jeff might be having a bit of an identity crisis,” she told Rob. “I think he’s coming in and he’s like ‘I got to be super woke. I got to make sure I say all the right things to make sure all the different groups of people are feeling heard and seen’… I’ve noticed that. Jeff is like really embracing his therapist version of host. And on top of all that, there’s the long hair. There’s also getting rid of the ‘come on in, guys.”

One of the most controversial moments of the season so far was Jeff’s decision to retire his signature catchphrase, “come on in, guys.” The phrase has been a part of the show since its conception. In the premiere episode of season 41, Probst asked the castaways if they thought the catchphrase was still appropriate to use given shifting gender norms in society. The castaways initially agreed they were fine keeping the phrase, but Ricard Foye later stepped forward in support of changing the phrase to be more inclusive.

“The reality is that ‘Survivor’ has changed over the last 21 years, and those changes have allowed all of us -all of these Brown people, Black people, Asian people, so many Queer people to be here,” Ricard said in the episode.

The change elicited both positive and negative reactions from fans. Some fans praised the show’s commitment to inclusivity, while others criticized the reality show for being “too woke.”

“Survivor” alum Russell Hantz weighed in, stating that “Survivor” has become too political.

“It’s a big deal when you take tradition out of things. That’s a huge deal,” Russell said in a YouTube video in September 2021.

Parvati Loves Shantel Smith

On Rob’s podcast, Parvati provided insight on the “Survivor 41” gameplay so far, specifically her thoughts of JD’s blindside in episode four.

Parvati told Rob she thinks Shan and Ricard made the right decision to vote off JD. Parvati praised Shan’s strategic gameplay in the interview, telling Rob, “She’s a superstar. I told her that too. I was like I’m sorry you’re totally a superstar and I hope you’re really owning that.”

Shan has already earned a bit of a reputation for being a mastermind on season 41. BEFORE THE MERGE, the DC Pastor was a member of the Ua tribe alongside castaways Ricard Foye, Brad Reese, Jairus “JD” Robinson, Genie Chen, and Sara Wilson. The tribe had a rough start; they went to Tribal Council three weeks in a row. Despite the tribe’s shortcomings, Shan’s savvy social game caught the attention of viewers early on.

Parvati told Rob she respects the way Shan is playing the game.

“I really really vibe with Shan. I like her a lot,” Parvati told Rob in the interview. Parvati said she thought Shan would take the moral high ground all season given her background in the church but was pleasantly surprised to see that Shan knows “Survivor” is a cut-throat game.

“This girl [is] out to win. Like that’s the mindset you have to have when you’re playing ‘Survivor’ to win,” Parvati said in the interview.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Season 42 of “Survivor” will air in the Spring of 2022.