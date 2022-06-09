‘Survivor’ Alums Join the Cast of ‘The Challenge: USA’

A new reality competition show called “The Challenge: USA” is coming to CBS in July 2022.

The cast list, released on Wednesday, June 8, includes several “Survivor” alums who will face off against former contestants from “Big Brother,” “Love Island,” and “The Amazing Race.”

Danny McCray

Danny McCray appeared on season 41 of “Survivor.” The former NFL player quickly became a fan favorite and was known for playing a more loyal game than his closest ally Deshawn Radden.

After the merge, Danny became a member of the All-Black Alliance alongside castaways Shantel Smith, Deshawn Radden, and Liana Wallace. The four members vowed to protect each other until the final four. However, it all came crumbling down when the alliance turned against their leader, Shan Smith.

The decision to turn against Shan proved to be deadly for Danny’s game. He was voted out on day 23.

Sarah Lacina

Sarah Lacina made her “Survivor” debut in 2014 on “Survivor: Cagayan.” The Iowa native was a part of the majority alliance (the Aparri tribe) at the beginning of the game but a tribe switch proved detrimental to her game when all her allies switched to the other tribe.

She was voted out on day 19.

She later returned for “Survivor: Game Changers” in 2017, where she took home the title of “Sole Survivor.

Sarah played a much more aggressive game her second time around. She helped orchestrate numerous blindsides and scored a few advantages along the way.

She made her third “Survivor” appearance in 2020 when she joined the cast of “Survivor: Winners at War.”

She proved to be a fierce competitor even against a cast of former winners. She secured multiple alliances and formed a close bond with season 23 winner Sophie Clarke.

She managed to make it final four but was eliminated one day short of Final Tribal Council after losing to Tony Vlachos in the fire-making competition.

Domenick Abbate

Domenick Abbate was a contestant on “Survivor: Ghost Island.” The New York native was known for his aggressive gameplay. He formed a close connection with Wendell Holland, which helped him navigate the game.

Domenick made big moves. After the merge, he executed a plan to eliminate his biggest threat, Chris Noble.

His plan to vote off Chris was successful but his attempt to take out Wendell failed.

As a result, the two players faced off in a historic Final Tribal Council where both Domenick and Wendell received five votes.

Second runner-up Laurel Johnson broke the tie when she cast her vote for Wendell, making Domenick the runner-up.

Shantel Smith

Shantel “Shan” Smith appeared on “Survivor 41.” The Ontario native was a polarizing figure during her season. Some fans praised the Youth Pastor for her savvy social game and leadership skills, while others criticized her online, claiming she was trying to control the game.

Shan formed a tight bond with her Yasa tribemate Ricard Foye early on in the game. Later on, she created a strong connection with Liana Wallace, which led to the formation of the All-Black Alliance.

Shan’s savvy gameplay put a target on her back. On day 19, Ricard and the All-Black Alliance betrayed her and she was voted off with a Hidden Immunity Idol in her pocket.

Tasha Fox

Latasha “Tasha” Fox first appeared on “Survivor: Cagayan” in 2014. After the merge, Tasha found herself in the minority alliance. The Missouri native was able to secure her place in the game by winning competitions. She won three Individual Immunity Challenges in a row. Her “Challenge: USA” competitors better watch out.

She was voted out at final six.

She later returned for “Survivor: Cambodia” in 2015. Tasha adjusted her gameplay for her second season. She worked her way into the Bayon majority alliance but was later sent to the Angkor tribe.

She made it to Final Tribal Council but was accused of riding other castaways’ coattails and received zero votes.

Desiree Williams

Desiree “Desi” Williams appeared on season 35 of “Survivor.” Desi was initially a member of the Soko tribe, which spared her from going to Tribal Council for the first eight days of the competition.

However, a merge switch forced her to rethink her strategy. She aligned with the infamous Joe Mena to survive in the game.

She was voted off on day 21.

Tyson Apostol

Tyson Apostol first appeared on “Survivor: Tocantins” in 2009. The Professional Cyclist won two Individual Immunity Challenges earning him a reputation as a fierce physical competitor.

Tyson’s challenge wins put a target on his back, which led to his elimination at final eight.

He returned for “Heroes vs. Villains” in 2010 as a member of the villain tribe and was eliminated on day 15.

The Utah native returned for “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” in 2013 with his eye on the prize.

He played an impressive game securing multiple advantages as well as executing multiple blindsides.

In the end, the jury awarded him the title of “Sole Survivor.”

He later competed on “Survivor: Winners at War, ” finishing in 11th place.

Ben Drierbergen

Ben Drierbergen made his “Survivor” debut on “Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” in 2017, where he took home the title of “Sole Survivor.”

Ben played an impressive game, winning a string of challenges and finding multiple Hidden Immunity Idols. The Idaho native made a few mistakes on the road to victory. He’s famous for blowing up his social game within his alliance. However, he was able to recover and stay in the game by playing three Hidden Immunity Idols in a row.

He later returned for “Survivor: Winners at War,” where he finished in fifth place.

