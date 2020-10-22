‘Survivor’s’ Boston Rob Launches Official Website

Boston Rob Mariano and his wife Amber Brkich Mariano are reality TV royalty, beloved by Survivor fans everywhere. Now they have launched an official website where fans can buy Boston Rob apparel, get personalized, autographed items and videos, and learn more about the adorable Mariano family — they have four beautiful daughters too.

The Official Website

Mariano announced the website launch on Instagram, writing, “I’m so excited to share with you guys my new website http://www.bostonrob.com check it out lots of fun stuff!!! Big thanks to @8131media and @karn.tana for the design and @hayleyocho for the Photography. More to come stay tuned…”

The site touts Mariano as the “first and only six-time participant on the hit CBS show Survivor. He won the 22nd season, Survivor: Redemption Island, and also appeared on The Amazing Race twice with his wife, Amber, who won Survivor: All-Stars/

The website also says, “Besides his devotion to the New England Patriots; the Boston Bruins, Celtics, and, of course, the Red Sox, Boston Rob loves playing poker, cooking, home renovation projects, and raising his four beautiful daughters, Lucia Rose, Carina Rose, Isabetta Rose, Adelina Rose.”

In case you’re curious why they all have the same middle name, find out why “Rose” is so special to Mariano here.

As for what Rob and Amber have been up to recently, the site says Mariano is focusing his attention “on his home renovation projects, spending time with his family, and pursuing other entrepreneurial projects.”

Merchandise Galore!

If you’re looking for some stocking stuffers for that huge Survivor fan in your life, there are several options on Mariano’s website — a T-shirt that says “I [Heart] Rob,” hoodies and T-shirts with the Mariano construction logo, a personalized Boston Rob Red Sox hat, and the “Boston Rob Rulebook: Strategies for Life.” Both the book and the hat can also come autographed.

The rulebook is made up of rules and strategies that Mariano has learned over the years ” growing up in a strong, loving, Italian family, in a no-nonsense, straightforward, loyal city like Boston.”

He writes that he came up with these rules during his time “as a student, working in construction, playing and coaching sports, as a TV personality, being a competitive poker player, being a diehard fan of the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins, traveling the world and setting foot on all seven continents, and, of course, becoming a father and having a family of [his] own.”

“Of course I understand that each person is unique and that different situations call for different ways of thinking and acting; a rule that applies in one situation may not apply in another,” he adds. “You have to take them with a grain of salt. But for the most part, these guidelines have helped me achieve many of my life’s goals and find creative ways out of tricky situations. And I’m confident they can do the same for you. No matter what island you find yourself on.”

There is also a link to Mariano’s Cameo page, where fans can get a personalized video from Boston Rob himself, and a section called “Experiences” which is teased with a “coming soon” label.

