‘Survivor: David vs. Goliath’ Player Gets Real About the Game

Mike White, the runner-up in 2018’s Survivor: David vs. Goliath, was happy to get candid during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Since Survivor 41 has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the publication has been doing Q&As with past memorable players to keep fans up to date with their favorite Survivor stars. In their May 6 interview, Mike revealed that Survivor contestants — including himself — are all “petty narcissists.”

Mike made the confession when talking about his best moment in the series.

“I guess my proudest moment is generously letting Nick win the game,” Mike said about champion Nick Wilson. “I’m kidding! Oh my God, that’s a joke.”

“Nick played an A+ game. But I do like muddying his winning waters cause I’m a petty narcissist,” Mike continued, adding: “All Survivor contestants are petty narcissists, by the way, so judge us all… or none.”

In an authentic moment, Mike confessed he was most proud of winning the fire challenge. “The fact that I didn’t embarrass myself at that moment and made it to day 39 was very gratifying,” Mike revealed. “I don’t think anyone thought I was going to win that one.”

Mike Wants to Produce a Season of ‘Survivor’

Mike told Entertainment Weekly he would love to be behind the camera for the next season of Survivor. He reasoned that if Lena Dunham could guest edit an issue of Cosmo magazine, why can’t he help produce a season to the long-running CBS show?

If CBS did bring Mike on, they wouldn’t be the first network to do so. Mike is an accomplished writer and actor who just wrote and directed a series for HBO.

“It’s called The White Lotus and it’s consumed my life the last year,” Mike told EW. “It stars Jennifer Coolidge, Molly Shannon, Alexandra Daddario, and Alec Merlino. Alec’s part isn’t huge, but it was still a stretch — he plays a hunky bartender at a resort hotel!”

When Is ‘Survivor’ Coming Back?

The question and answers with Entertainment Weekly are fun and a great way to catch up with old contestants, but most fans are more interested in when the newest season of Survivor will return.

For now, there is no definite answer. Season 41 of Survivor finished filming in Fiji, but season 42 was halted because of travel restrictions in the country related to the coronavirus pandemic.

It wasn’t until March that fans knew CBS was even ready to film a new season. “Fiji has invited us back to their country to film season 41. We have all of our COVID protocols in place so that everyone in Fiji will remain safe all of our crew will be safe, and, of course, all of our players will be safe,” host Jeff Probst excitedly said in an Instagram video.

“I gotta tell you, I can’t remember a time I’ve been this pumped to shoot Survivor and I’ll tell you why: This year has reminded me — and I hope it’s reminded you — that you’ve got to live your life like it’s one big adventure and Survivor fulfills that,” the host added. “So I am thrilled to say I will see you on the island for Survivor 41.”

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Jonathan Penner Opens Up About Losing His Wife