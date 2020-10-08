Fan-Favorite ‘Survivor’ Contestant Married & A Fellow Castaway Officiated

Wedding bells recently sounded for a fan-favorite Survivor contestant when Survivor: Island of the Idols castaway Elaine Stott married her longtime girlfriend Tonya Gambrel in an outdoor ceremony on September 25 in Kentucky — and it looks like a fellow Survivor contestant officiated the wedding!

The Horse-Drawn Carriage Went a Little Crazy

In an Instagram post, Stott posted several photos from the big day, writing, “Everything was perfect except when the horse pulling the carriage decided to go crazy lol!!! I’m sure those videos will be out soon!!! It was still awesome and we had one hell of a good time!!! Big shout to all those that put in the work to make it all happen! We couldn’t have done without y’all!!!”

And Gambrel posted her own set of photos and called it the “best day ever.”

It looks like Gambrel wore a gorgeous, lacy white gown, while Stott was dressed to the nines in a gray suit. Gambrel’s sons were also there in matching bowties. In a video of the ceremony, Stott can be heard reciting her vows, saying, “I’m so thankful for those broken roads that we both traveled on. To go from barely speaking on occasions, to hardly being friends, to standing here today not being able to live without you speaks volumes. It tells me we’re right where we’re supposed to be because destiny and fate said so.”

The video also showed a shot of the officiant — who looked an awful lot like fellow Survivor: Island of the Idols contestant Dean Kowalski. It could be him! He told Parade in his pre-show interview that he was officiating a friends wedding in December 2019, so he has a history of doing it! Plus, he dropped a Survivor reference in his speech.

“Of all the people you have met, you have found each other. You’ve chosen your lifelong alliance. Are you all ready to be married? Let’s go, baby, let’s go!” he said in the video.

Maybe sometime Stott can return the favor since Kowalski is currently dating fellow Survivor castaway Michele Fitzgerald.

UPDATED TO ADD: It was definitely Kowalski who officiated because he’s wearing the same outfit in Nick Wilson’s Instagram post from the wedding. Wilson also showed off that it was a huge Survivor reunion — over a dozen castaways were in attendance.

Stott and Gambrel Have Been Together for Five Years

Elaine Stott + Tonya Stott Wedding Preview"We are right where we are supposed to be." I don't think that that could be a phrase that could sum up this couples obvious love as much as that. Honored to be able to film survivor contestant Elaine and her beautiful bride Tonya. 2020-09-28T19:48:05Z

In a pre-show interview with Parade magazine before Survivor: Island of the Idols debuted, Stott said she and Gambrel got engaged in July 2019 and had been together at that point for four years, which means by now, they’ve been together for five.

Stott said before she went on the show, Gambrel warned her about getting too close with the pretty women on the show.

“I am in a committed relationship, but I am a bit of a flirt. So I’ve got to keep that [expletive] in check because she warned me and threatened to cut my throat. (Laughs.),” said Stott. “‘I’ll murder you if you let some girl put your hair up or if you sleep next to them in the shelter.’ I would never do anything to put my relationship in jeopardy.”

She added, “We’ve been together for four years. I stole her from her husband. I think that’s why there are some insecurities. It’s like, “Look what you’ve done before!” (Laughs.) I can’t get away from it. At the same time, if I flash somebody a smile and they take it a certain way, I’m okay with it. It doesn’t mean anything to me. My old lady just doesn’t feel that way. (Laughs.)”

Survivor hopes to film season 41 in the spring of 2021 for a fall 2021 premiere.

