Youngest ‘Survivor 42’ Contestant Predicts ‘Something Crazy’s Gonna Happen’

With season 42 of “Survivor” on the horizon, fans are anxiously anticipating the release of the March 9 premiere. Ever since the release of the season’s cast photos and videos, fans have been examining what each of the 18 castaways have to say about their strategy and chance in the game.

Like 20-year-olds Xander Hastings and Liana Wallace in season 41, season 42 will include a contestant who was born after the airing of the original “Survivor” in the summer of 2000 – 19-year-old Swati Goel. Being the youngest competitor on the island, Swati will have a lot to prove if she has any hope of overcoming the stereotypes associated with younger players and making it far.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Swati’s Real-Life Idol is Elon Musk

In her CBS bio, Swati said that her personal “hero” was 50-year-old entrepreneur and business magnate Elon Musk. “My life’s mission is to change the world for the better,” Swati said. “Building something like Tesla, which is uber successful and also a boon to the environment, is my dream.”

Swati’s ambition to be a engineering entrepreneur is not surprising, considering she is currently a Harvard student studying software engineering, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has also worked on misinformation identification on social media, and presented at the IC2S2 2020 conference in July 2020.

When it came to which past “Survivor” contestant she would play the game most like, Swati responded, “A cross between Victoria Baamonde [of season 38, “Edge of Extinction”] and Chaos Kass [McQuillen].” Swati said that the blindside of Aubry Bracco in episode 5 of “Edge of Extinction,” led by Victoria, was “one of the most underappreciated moves ever, in my opinion.” However, Victoria still “needed to take more control of her game, like Kass.”

When it came to her gameplay, Swati said that she will ideally play more under-the-radar near the beginning, but then let her true gameplay sprout once she has established herself within her tribe. “For me it makes sense to play it safe for the first few votes until I get a foothold,” she said. “And then that’s when I go crazy.”

Swati, a Superfan, Has Predicted the Twists That Await Her

In her introductory video, Swati said that she believes her experience in the Army National Guard has prepared her for the elements she will be confronted with in Fiji. “I feel like the basic combat training really did prepare me,” she explained, “because my body still remembers what starving and freezing from field exercises feels like.”

Swati, like most others this season, is a superfan of the show and is excited to be playing on the game she has seen on television her whole life. She added that she was ready for the likely exuberant number of twists and advantages that Jeff Probst and the production team have prepared for them. “My strategy going into the game is sort of undefined,” she said, “mostly because this is season 42 – I know something crazy’s gonna happen!”

The increased number of twists – such as the infamous “Hourglass twist,” “Do or Die” twist, or the “Knowledge Is Power” advantage, among others – were noted and widely criticized by fans, past contestants, and contestants on the season alike, during season 41. They, or twists like them, are also almost certain to reappear in season 42.

Host Jeff Probst, who is also an executive producer of the show, said in an EW interview after the finale of “Survivor 41:”

It was really exciting to birth the next era of ‘Survivor’ with a new, dangerous, fast-paced game that completely caught the players off guard. For ‘Survivor 42,’ we have another truly outstanding group of players ready to take on the greatest social experiment on television.

Of course, it is worth noting that the “Survivor 42” contestants have no idea what took place on “Survivor 41,” as the two seasons were shot back-to-back. Thus, Swati may be at an advantage by correctly predicting the twists that await them.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Season 42 will premiere on March 9.