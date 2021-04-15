Several ‘Survivor’ Alums May Be Joining ‘The Challenge’

Spoiler account GamerVev, a reliable source for all things “Challenge”-related, recently posted a list of cast members for the upcoming 37th season of the long-running MTV reality series and there are several new “Survivor” faces in the mix. Read on to find out who might be jumping to a new reality franchise but be warned of spoilers.

The Challenge 37 – Cast Thread pic.twitter.com/Zkz5qwzFZa — GamerVev (@GamerVev) April 9, 2021

According to GamerVev, there are five new “Survivor” faces, one returning “Survivor” castaway and one “Survivor: Romania” cast member. Here are the people the account names:

Michele Fitzgerald, “Survivor: Kaoh Rong” and “Survivor: Winners at War”

Michelle Schubert, “Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X”

Wendell Holland, “Survivor: Ghost Island” and “Survivor: Winners at War”

Tommy Sheehan, “Survivor: Island of the Idols”

Michaela Bradshaw, “Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X” and “Survivor: Game Changers”

Emy Alupei and Emanuel Neagu, “Survivor: Romania”

We don’t know anything about the two players from Romania, but they must be big personalities if they have been invited to compete in “The Challenge.”

Also, the account initially named Jay Starrett from “Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X” who has already competed on several seasons of “The Challenge” as part of the season 37 cast but later updated the Vevmo thread to say that he was cut before filming.

Here’s Why This Is Great News

This list is exciting for several reasons. First of all, it has three winners on it — Fitzgerald, Holland, and Sheehan. Those are some big gamers right there. Granted, “The Challenge” is a slightly different animal from “Survivor” in terms of gameplay, but it isn’t that different.

Secondly, Bradshaw is a good get. She was a physical threat during her two seasons and also a very frank and sometimes confrontational personal, which is just what “The Challenge” needs in its top competitors.

Finally, it is well known in the “Survivor” fandom that Holland and Fitzgerald used to date. So that’s yet another avenue for drama.

According to GamerVev, the departure date for filming was April 11. The contestants are headed for Croatia, presumably with a 14-day quarantine ahead of actual filming.

None of the “Survivor” castaways have said anything on social media, obviously, but it is worth noting that most of them have gone social media silent since the departure date. Holland has posted several things since they would have been leaving to shoot the season, but of course, someone else could be running his Instagram account in his absence.

We hope all five of the U.S. “Survivor” castaways make the final cut (because there can always be last-minute changes, especially during quarantine and testing). They would be some welcome new blood to “The Challenge.”

“Survivor” is back in production now. If the pattern holds, it should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021. “The Challenge: All-Stars” is currently airing on Paramount Plus, while “The Challenge: Double Agents” has its finale on April 21 on MTV.

