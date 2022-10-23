Top Five ‘Survivor’ Seasons of All Time, According to Ranker

“Survivor” has come a long way since it premiered in 2000. With 43 seasons and counting under its belt, it has solidified itself as one of the greatest reality shows of all time.

In December 2021, Variety ranked “Survivor” number one in their “Best 20 Reality Shows of All Time” list. In 2022, “Survivor” snagged the number one spot in TVLine’s “30 Greatest Reality Shows of the Past 30 Years” list.

“Survivor” has created such a legacy that it is now competing with itself to keep viewers interested. Fans are constantly comparing past seasons of “Survivor” to determine which season holds the title for “Best Season of All Time.”

So, what seasons do fans favor the most?

According to the crowdsourced website Ranker, here are the five best “Survivor” seasons of all time.

5. Survivor: Winners at War

“Survivor 40” or “Survivor: Winners at War” took fifth place in Ranker’s 2022 list.

The season premiered in February 2020 and was the last season before the show’s year-and-a-half hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.

The beloved season featured twenty returning “Survivor” winners who were determined to take home their second win.

“Survivor 40” had all the elements necessary for a great season. The players were experienced and strategic. They not only knew how to play but also how to win.

Tony Vlachos won Sole Survivor in a 12-4-0 vote and joined Sandra Diaz- Twine as the only two castaways to win “Survivor” twice. Tony previously won “Survivor: Cagayan” in 2014.

4. Survivor: Cambodia

“Survivor: Cambodia” or “Survivor: Second Chance” was the 31st season of the show and, according to many fans, one of the best seasons of all time.

The season premiered in the fall of 2015 and featured 20 returning castaways. What made season 31 special was that fans got to decide the cast via an online vote.

The players were strategic and came to play, which always makes for a great season of “Survivor.”

Jeremy Collins won the season with a 10-0-0 unanimous vote beating out runner-ups Spencer Bledsoe and Tasha Fox.

3. Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites

“Survivor: Micronesia” or “Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites” premiered in February 2008 and has long been regarded as one of the best seasons of all time.

The sixteenth season featured ten returning players, also known as the “favorites,” and ten new players, also known as the “fans.”

A star-studded cast mixed with deceptive gameplay, fake idols, and a few shocking eliminations, landed season 16 in the “Survivor” hall of fame.

Parvati Shallow won the title of Sole Survivor, beating Amanda Kimmel in a 5-3 vote.

2. Survivor: Cagayan

“Survivor: Cagayan,” also known as “Survivor: Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty,” premiered in February 2014 and featured eighteen castaways that were divided into three tribes: Brawn, Brains, and Beauty.

The season is best remembered for, well, being dramatic. There were many blindsides and betrayals throughout the season, especially after the merge. In addition, there was tension between several castaways which made for exciting and emotional gameplay.

Tony Vlachos took home the win in an 8-1 vote over runner-up Woo Hwang.

1. Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains

Fans ranked “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” as the greatest season of “Survivor” on Ranker.

Season 20, which premiered in February 2010, featured 20 returning castaways. Ten returning players were assigned to the Heroes tribe and the other ten were assigned to the Villains tribe.

The season was entertaining from start to finish and featured some of the most iconic scenes in “Survivor” history, such as Parvati’s two idols and J.T Thomas’s letter to Russell Hantz.

Sandra Diaz-Twine took home the win with a 6-3-0 vote after being underestimated by Russell all season. Sandra received six votes, Parvati received three, and Russell received zero.

“Survivor 43” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

