Why Tori Meehan’s ‘Heart Stopped’ When She First Saw a Fellow Castaway

Although an abundance of twists and advantages have left many “Survivor” fans feeling sour about the most recent season, there is no doubt that even more will be coming into play for “Survivor 42,” and likely even beyond.

Naturally, the “Survivor 42” contestants were recently asked by EW to suggest a new twist for the show. During that discussion, contestant Tori Meehan revealed an interesting observation about one of her fellow contestants: her “heart stopped” when she first saw him, as she first thought he was her ex-boyfriend.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tori revealed in EW’s questionnaire video (above) that in pre-production, when she was first looking around at the other contestants (the contestants are not allowed to speak to each other at that time), her “heart stopped” when she saw one of the men, because, she explained, “I thought it was one of my ex-boyfriends … I had to do a triple take – not even just a double take – a triple take, because I was like, ‘How is my ex here? How did they not figure out the lines there’?”

This confusion immediately led her to wonder if that were a twist itself – i.e. that “Survivor 42” would compose of people competing against their ex-partners. Though Tori did not name who the contestant was specifically, she said that “after this was all over” she would reveal a picture of her ex-boyfriend to prove how similar he looked to the unnamed contestant.

There are nine male contestants on this season, though only a few are around her age (Tori was 24 at the time of filming). The male contestants in their 20s and early 30s this season include Zach Wurtenberger, Omar Zaheer, Daniel Strunk, Hai Giang, and Jonathan Young. Given how she implied that the contestant was on a different tribe, Zach, who will start the game with Tori on the Ika tribe, can likely be ruled out.

Tori, now 25, is married to a man she described on Instagram as “the best man I’ve ever met,” adding that this came after a “toxic relationship that almost ruined me.” Though Tori did not specify that that ex-partner was the one who she mistook for being on the island, given her initial reaction and young age, it may be a safe assumption to make.

A Season Composed of Exes Would Be an ‘Interesting Twist,’ Tori Says

Tori went on to propose that a season in which that actually happened – i.e. people competing against their ex-partners – might not be such a bad idea. “I was like, ‘Holy crap, that would actually be an interesting twist’,” she said, “to be you and your exes on the same [season]. We’ll see.”

Tori’s suggestion for a twist is interesting, given that “Survivor: Winners at War” contestants Michele Fitzgerald and Wendell Holland had notably been in a relationship before they were on the show together. Though the editing apparently made this look like a bigger deal than it actually was, Michele was still somewhat taken aback at the time that she would be put on the same tribe with her ex-boyfriend.

To check out other contestants’ suggestions of new twists – such as “Democrats vs. Republicans,” the “Survivor Olympics,” or a season composed entirely of first boots, check out EW’s full video here, or above.

Which contestant do you think Tori’s ex-boyfriend looked like? Will it affect the way she plays the game with him? Or will she even have a chance to? The “Survivor 42” story will begin to unfold next week.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Be sure to catch the two-hour season 42 premiere, which airs this Wednesday, March 9.