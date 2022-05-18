‘Survivor’ Alum Reveals What Audience Doesn’t Know About Tribal Council

Three-time “Survivor” contestant and popular fan favorite Malcolm Freberg is not afraid to speak his mind when it comes to the show. Not only has he opened up to fans about “Survivor’s” production secrets before, but he has also publicly slammed production for implementing twists which he believes are “ruining” the show, back in 2021.

Malcolm, who has played a combined total of 79 days throughout his time on “Survivor,” recently wrote an editorial for Insider revealing the most interesting behind-the-scenes facts about Tribal Council that even superfans many not know, but will certainly want to.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Contestants Have to Wait Hours Before Tribal Even Starts

Though Tribal Council may be fun for viewers at home, Malcolm believes it to be one of the “worst parts of the show,” at least as a player, and not just because he got voted out at three of them.

Most fans of the show are well aware that Tribal Council is not how it appears on TV. For instance, Tribal Council is much long than it appears on television (according to Malcolm, it even takes about 15 minutes for host Jeff Probst to tally the votes before returning to read them). However, Malcolm also revealed that the process before Tribal even starts is also extended.

For one, the footage used in virtually every episode of contestants walking in a line along the beach, holding their torches, headed to Tribal, is shot multiple times. “We’d line up, wait for a producer’s cue, then march 100 yards down the beach,” Malcolm explained. “Then we’d turn around, hike the 100 yards back, wait for the next cue, and do it all over again.” This was done in order for the camera crew to catch the perfect shot.

In addition, Malcolm wrote, contestants would often have to wait for hours before Tribal even started, for a number of reasons, in part because production needed it to be dark out as Tribal was shot:

Travel from our camp on the beach to [Tribal] usually took well over half an hour. Once there, everyone had to go through medical checks and get mic’d up … Even if all those steps happened quickly, we’d have to wait for total darkness before starting Tribal.

All in all, Malcolm wrote, it would usually take around two and a half hours after leaving camp for Tribal Council to begin.

Jeff Probst Is Very Different in Real Life

As viewers of the show likely know, Jeff Probst is not only the host of the show, but one of the chief executive producers as well, and takes a very active role in many behind-the-scenes aspects of its production. All his decisions and actions regarding the show are in the interest of producing the best entertainment (or at least, Probst’s vision of it).

This is why, in the editorial, Malcolm sent out a warning to anyone who might be considering going on the show in the future: “Do not,” he wrote, “under any circumstance, piss off Probst.” First and foremost for Probst is making a Tribal Council worthy for television, and that means a zero-tolerance for any “yes,” “no,” or overall dud answers, whatsoever.

Malcolm described a situation in his first season, “Philippines,” in which one of his fellow contestants attempted to give only “yes” or “no” answers during Tribal. “I won’t disclose too much,” Malcolm wrote, “but imagine the worst tongue lashing your father ever gave you in front of all your friends, and your father is a television icon that, in part, can control your chance at a million-dollar prize.”

However, Probst is not always aggressive. In part of his effort to be fair to the contestants, he always reminds them that contestants are truly in control of how long Tribals lasts, and that he wants to make sure they all have their say. “Probst makes a point of empowering every castaway to hold up the vote if they feel the need to do so,” Malcolm explained. As Probst has said to contestants at Tribal Council in “Survivor” episodes before, “this is your Tribal.”

You can read Malcolm’s full piece on Insider here.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The three-hour finale airs Wednesday, May 25, 2022.