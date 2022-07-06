Tyson Apostol Didn’t Want to Work With ‘Survivor’ Alums on ‘The Challenge: USA’

“Survivor: Blood vs. Water” winner Tyson Apostol is slated to star on the CBS competition show “The Challenge: USA” alongside his former “Survivor” competitors Sarah Lacina and Ben Driebergen.

The show, which kicks off tonight, July 6, after the “Big Brother 24” premiere, features a star-studded cast featuring former contestants from various CBS reality programs.

Apostol recently sat down with Us Weekly to discuss the upcoming premiere and revealed he was initially hesitant to join the cast.

Tyson Apostol Didn’t Want to Compete on ‘The Challenge: USA’

In his exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Apostol said he had reservations about the show.

“I didn’t want to do this at all,” he said. “I’m just super chill. I hate people coming in and feeling like they’re entitled to win. The second the cards and chips aren’t in their favor, they wig the f*** out. I hate that type of person.”

The Utah native went on to say that he wasn’t too thrilled about reuniting with Lacina and Driebergen, both of whom he competed against in “Survivor: Winners at War.”

According to Us Weekly, Apostol suggested that Lacina and Driebergen have “anger management issues.”

He also said competing against his former “Survivor” co-stars could be a problem for his gameplay because they know he’s a threat.

“[They] understand how dangerous I am,” he told the publication.

Tyson Apostol’s History on ‘Survivor’

Apostol is no stranger to physical competitions. The 43-year-old competed on four seasons of “Survivor” and is often regarded as one of the best players of all time.

In September 2020, the Utah native scored the fifteenth spot on Ranker’s “Best Survivor Contestants That Ever Played” list.

Apostol’s “Survivor” career began in 2009 when he appeared on “Survivor: Tocantins.” The cyclist proved to be a fierce competitor after winning the first two Individual Immunity challenges.

The following year, he returned for “Survivor:Heroes vs. Villains” as a part of the villain tribe. Apostol only lasted 15 days on the island. He was voted off after falling victim to a devious ploy orchestrated by Parvati Shallow and Russell Hantz.

Apostol returned to the game in 2013 for “Survivor: Blood vs. Water,” where he took home the title of Sole Survivor.

Apostol’s “Survivor” journey didn’t end there. He returned for “Survivor: Winners at War” in 2020. He lasted 27 days on the island.

Tyson Apostol Posts Photo With ‘Survivor’ Legends

On June 19, Apostol caught fans’ attention after sharing a photo of him hanging with a few “Survivor” legends on Instagram.

In the photo, the “Blood vs. Water” winner posed alongside Boston Rob, Parvati Shallow, and Ethan Zohn.

He captioned the post, “The true Mt Rushmore of Survivor!”

Apostol’s Instagram followers fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on the epic reunion.

“The four greatest players,” one follower wrote.

“Wow !! What a line up !!!!! 🔥🔥,” another Instagram user commented.

“Survivor legends,” a third user added.

Apostol’s “The Challenge: USA” co-star, Kyland Young, also commented on the post, writing, “Iconic!! 🙌🏾.”

Season 43 of “Survivor” will air in the fall of 2022.

