WATCH: Chanelle Howell’s ‘Survivor’ Audition Tape

On last night’s episode of “Survivor,” Chanelle Howell became the first member of the season 42 jury. Howell’s game started strong, but in episode three, she made a risky decision that soured her relationships with her Vati tribemates and earned her an untrustworthy reputation.

In episode three, Howell risked her vote at summit in hopes of scoring an extra vote, but her plan did not go accordingly. She ended up losing her vote, which upset some of her tribemates. She threw out a rogue vote for Mike Turner the following week, which put a larger target on her back.

Howell’s audition tape was recently posted online, giving fans insight into her “Survivor” strategy.

Chanelle Howell on Her ‘Survivor’ strategy

Chanelle Howell revealed that she planned to play a “manipulative” game in her “Survivor” audition tape, posted by the YouTube account All Winners Survivor.

The 29-year-old shared that a trip to Cameroon prepared her for the mental and physical challenges of “Survivor.”

“One of my favorite experiences is when I went to Cameroon with a small group of people,” she said. “We stayed at an orphanage. We lived like them. We worked like them. We ate like them. Everything that I wanted, I had to work for. When I wanted to bathe, I had to walk over a mile to a stream to get water. When I wanted to eat, and we had chickens, guess who had to snap the chicken’s neck. I did.”

Howell also shared she planned to play an exploitive social game, stating, “I know what it’s like to be in a state of such psychological brokenness where all you have is the bonds you form with the people around you, and I will exploit that. So yeah, come cry on my shoulder, and I will stab you in the back when you’re weak and not even blink twice about it.”

The Brooklynite went on to say that she “doesn’t mind” manipulating her fellow castaways to get what she wants.

“When I talk about manipulating people to do what I want…I mean, I don’t mind flirting with a cute guy. I don’t mind flirting with a cute girl.”

To see Chanelle’ Howell’s FULL audition video click HERE.

Chanelle Howell on Why She Risked Her Vote

Howell’s decision to risk her vote at summit elicited a strong reaction from fans who felt she made a grave mistake, but she doesn’t see it that way.

In an April 2022 interview with Parade, she explained her reasoning, telling the publication she felt secure enough in her social relationships to take the risk.

“I was positioned so well on my tribe. I say it’s the power of my social game, and I stand by that,” she told the outlet. “I knew that everyone wanted to play with me, and everyone wanted to work with me. So, in my opinion, when you take a risk in this game, ideally, you want to be in the safest place. You don’t want to be like, “Oh man, my head’s on the line, but I’m still gonna take a risk.” I was as safe as I was ever going to be in that game. And that was why I took the risk.”

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.