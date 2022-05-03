WATCH: ‘Survivor 42’ Ep. 10 Sneak Peek Shows New Cracks Forming on Kula Kula

After last week’s dramatic episode of “Survivor 42,” many fans are anxiously anticipating the release of episode 10, which may provide some resolution to the drama seen in last week’s intense Tribal Council.

In any case, sneak peeks at the upcoming episode indicate that some alliance lines may be cracking, and other strategic players may be swooping in to take advantage of it.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Taku 4 May Be Turning on Each Other

Play

Episode 10 Sneak Peek #2 Survivor 42 Featuring Omar and Lindsay. 2022-05-02T18:16:27Z

As shown in an episode 10 preview released by CBS (above), the Taku 4 – consisting of Lindsay Dolashewich, Omar Zaheer, Jonathan Young, and Maryanne Oketch – may be unraveling. Currently, the Taku 4 are the only tribe to remain intact since the merge; both Vati and Ika have lost two (largely because of the former tribe members turning on each other). The ex-Takus now makes up 4 of the final 8; it seems as though they could have the numbers if they so choose, but tensions may be reaching a boiling point.

In episode 9, all of Taku – minus Omar – were put on the “Orange” team for that episode’s “split Tribal Council.” Whatever grudges against Jonathan Lindsay and Maryanne may have had seemed to intensify after the 28-year-old Alabaman (somewhat foolishly) made Maryanne the decoy target when attempting to blindside Drea Wheeler. Lindsay tried to tell Jonathan that the true decoy should have been Tori Meehan, the only non-Taku – apart from Drea – on that team, given that had Drea played her idol, their ally Maryanne, along with all her advantages, would have left the game.

However, the three power players never got a chance to see that plan put into action, given that both Maryanne and Drea preemptively played their hidden immunity idols in a Tribal Council defined by discussion on racial dynamics, subconscious bias, and real-world cultural considerations.

In the above teaser, which takes place after the two teams have reunited, Lindsay recounts Jonathan’s strategic blunders to Omar, framing it as Jonathan having “totally screwed everything up.” Omar seems exasperated at Jonathan. “He doesn’t understand the f****** game!” he whispers.

In a confessional, Lindsay reveals that she is “slowly not able to rely on him as much as I thought I was in the beginning,” and closes by saying that he is “not my favorite alliance member to have anymore, at this point.” Alas, it seems as though the prospect of an all-Taku final 4 is getting slimmer and slimmer.

Strategic Masterminds Turn on Each Other

Play

Episode 10 Sneak Peek #1 Survivor 42 Featuring Omar and Mike 2022-05-02T18:15:48Z

In another sneak preview of episode 10 (above), the “Blue” team has just arrived back at camp from their own Tribal Council, in which Rocksroy Bailey was sent home, much to the chagrin of Mike Turner, who gave Rocksroy his word. “My word is my bond,” Mike says, “but Hai was so definitive that everybody wanted Rocksroy out … so, I voted Rocksroy.” However, he says, he was “extremely upset with myself.”

Mike and Omar discuss this, and Omar, who spearheaded Rocksroy’s blindside, tells the audience that he wants Mike to be wary of Hai Giang. In fact, Omar, who has also been praised by many fans as playing one of the best strategic games this season, sees an opportunity to bring Mike closer to himself, while drawing him away from Hai, the only other former Vati left in the game. “My plan is going to be to bring Mike closer to me and sever his relationship with Hai,” Omar explains. “And Hai has given me enough ammunition to do that.”

Will Omar indeed be the focal point of this season’s upcoming episode? Will his plans really be enacted, or will Taku truly begin to fall apart?

Find out on tomorrow’s episode of “Survivor 42,” airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The three-hour finale will air Wednesday, May 25, 2022.