‘Survivor 43’ Sneak Peek: Jeff Probst Introduces a New Advantage

Episode four of “Survivor 43” airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus. Last week, Nneka Ejere became the third person voted out of “Survivor” after the Vesi tribe lost their second Immunity Challenge of the season.

In tonight’s episode, viewers can expect an Immunity Challenge, a new advantage, and a Tribal Council elimination.

So, what will the new advantage be? Jeff Probst teased tonight’s game-changing twist in a sneak peek posted to the official “Survivor” YouTube page.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sneak Peek: A New Advantage Emerges

Survivor – Show No Mercy (Sneak Peek 2) One tribe makes a strategic decision in this week's immunity challenge that sends another tribe to tribal council. Also, one castaway's paranoia and overconfidence risks leading them to their downfall, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Subscribe to… 2022-10-11T14:56:43Z

In the October 11 sneak peek, Probst told the 15 remaining castaways that the tribe that wins the Reward Challenge will not only receive ten fresh fish but also an advantage.

He told the players that the winning tribe will be allowed to steal one item from another tribe’s camp. The winning tribe should think carefully about which item they want to steal. Stealing an item will give the tribe more supplies, which could help them in the game. However, the robbed tribe may feel bitter towards the castaways that stole from them, which could put a target on their backs, especially after the merge.

The winning tribe must navigate the advantage carefully to ensure the robbed tribe doesn’t hold the raid against them.

‘Survivor’ Fans React to Game-Changing twist

“Survivor” fans fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Reward advantage.

“Finally! Raiding [the] other tribe for supplies is back,” one fan commented. “I don’t think anyone will top Sandra’s raid performance on Pearl Islands, but I am looking forward to [seeing the] latest version!”

“Well, well…. Looks like Probst has come to play. Let the thieving begin,” another fan wrote.

“Omg take the hat,” a third user added, referring to castaway Cody Assenmacher’s hat woven with the beads of his Vesi tribemates. Cody used the hat as a clever tool to get his tribemates to lend him their “Survivor” beads, so he could activate the Beware Advantage and get his vote back.

Sneak Peek: Vesi Tribe Regroups

Survivor – Show No Mercy (Sneak Peek 1) One tribe makes a strategic decision in this week's immunity challenge that sends another tribe to tribal council. Also, one castaway's paranoia and overconfidence risks leading them to their downfall, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Subscribe to… 2022-10-11T14:57:53Z

It is no secret that the Vesi tribe has been struggling. They lost two challenges in a row and have yet to make a successful fire.

In an episode four sneak peek, the Vesi tribe expressed their frustration with where they are at in the game.

“Dude, we’re a hot mess,” Jesse Lopez told tribemates Cody Assenmacher and Dwight Moore.

“Oh my god,” Dwight replied. “Have we gone the longest without a fire as a tribe, ever?”

In a confessional, Cody went into detail about the dire situation at the Vesi camp.

“We have no flint, no food, no fire, and we’ve lost two challenges in a row,” he said.

“We’re in dead last,” he continued. “It is crunch time. We need to kick some butt and get back on track.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the Vesi tribe has better luck with challenges on tonight’s episode of “Survivor 43.”

Stay tuned for more “Survivor” updates.

